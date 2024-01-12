POCO has officially launched the POCO X6 Pro 5G in India alongside the POCO X6 5G, marking the latest addition to its X series lineup. The POCO X6 Pro is the flagship smartphone from the company boasting a vibrant 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 1800 nits peak brightness, the smartphone offers an immersive visual experience. Running on the Android 14-based HyperOS, POCO commits to providing 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates for the device.

The POCO X6 Pro 5G is equipped with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC, the POCO X6 Pro 5G claims an impressive 1.4 million+ AnTuTu 10 score. The phone incorporates a 5000mm² vapor chamber cooling system for optimal performance, and users can choose from configurations with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Notably, the yellow variant features a vegan leather back, while other versions come with a plastic back.

In the camera department, the POCO X6 Pro 5G showcases a versatile setup, including a 64MP main camera with optical stabilization (OS), an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro camera. Powering the device is a 5000mAh battery supported by 67W fast charging technology, capable of reaching a full charge in just 45 minutes.

The smartphone is available in Spectre Black, Racing Grey, and POCO Yellow colors, with the 8 GB + 256 GB model priced at ₹26,999 and the 12 GB + 512 GB variant at ₹28,999. Pre-bookings start from 8 PM tonight on Flipkart, and the POCO X6 Pro is set to hit the shelves on January 16th.

POCO X6 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers