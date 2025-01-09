POCO India has officially launched the latest POCO X7 5G Series smartphones in India – POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G. The POCO X7 5G is the successor to last year’s POCO X6 5G and highlights its high-end features, including the segment’s only 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED panel, IP69 certified, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, making it the category’s most durable smartphone, along with MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC, 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS main camera, a 5,500 mAh battery, and more. The POCO X7 Pro 5G is the higher variant under the same X7 lineup.

The POCO X7 5G sports a 6.67-inch CrystelRes Flow AMOLED curved display with 1.5K resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits making it the only display in this segment to come with these features as per POCO India. Other display features include a 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 1,920 Hz high-frequency PWM Dimming, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2,560 Hz instant touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+.

The smartphone offers top-notch durability with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dustproof and waterproof protection, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The company claims that the POCO X7 5G is the segment’s most durable smartphone to date. The phone offers a leather-finish design on the back side and comes in POCO Yellow, Cosmic Silver, and Glacier Green color options.

Under the hood, the POCO X7 5G is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G615 MC2 (2-core) GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and either 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. Additionally, it features a 13,780 mm² graphite cooling sheet for heat dissipation, a 5,500 mAh solid electrolyte battery with 45W fast charging, and runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14 with 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

Cameras include a triple setup of 50 MP f/1.5 Sony LYT-600 OIS camera + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera + 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera alongside a 20 MP front camera for selfies. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, infrared sensor, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, and more.

The POCO X7 5G is priced at ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, and ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 17th January 2025 on Flipkart.com. The launch offers include a flat ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards or ₹2,000 off exchange offer on eligible devices, and no-cost EMI of up to 9 months.

POCO X7 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹23,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹23,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 17th January 2025 on Flipkart.com

17th January 2025 on Flipkart.com Offers: Flat ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards or ₹2,000 off exchange offer on eligible devices, no-cost EMI of up to 9 months

