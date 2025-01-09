POCO India launched its latest mid-range powerhouse – the POCO X7 Pro 5G, in India alongside the POCO X7 5G under its X7 lineup. The POCO X7 Pro 5G is the successor to last year’s POCO X6 Pro 5G and highlights its high-end features. The POCO X7 Pro 5G is the segment’s most powerful smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC, the company says. In addition, it features India’s largest 6,550 mAh battery, HyperOS 2.0 with NextGen AI features, 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display, IP68 + IP69 rated vegan leather design, Corning Gorilla Glass7i, 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS main camera, and comes in as much as 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 512 GB UFS 4.0 variant.

According to POCO India, the POCO X7 Pro is the fastest smartphone in the under ₹30,000 category with the Mediatek Dimensity 8400-Ultra setting a new benchmark. The Dimensity 8400-Ultra is a 4nm flagship octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.25 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G720 MC6 (6-core) GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage.

According to POCO, the device achieves an impressive AnTuTu score of over 1.7 million, a 20% increase compared to its predecessor (POCO X6 Pro 5G with Dimensity 8300 Ultra). Additionally, it uses a 5,000 mm² stainless steel VC cooling with an ultra-thin 3D IceLoop system, AI temperature control, and Wildboost Optimization 3.0.

For battery and changing, the POCO X7 Pro 5G is equipped with the segment’s largest 6,550 mAh carbon-silicon solid electrolyte battery with 90W fast charging that charges the battery to 100% in just 45 minutes. The battery is rated for 1,600 charge cycles, offering up to 4 years of reliable performance. The smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 with 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates with AI features like AI Notes, AI Recorder, AI Interpreter, and AI Subtitles.

The smartphone comes with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dustproof and waterproof protection, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection making it among the most durable smartphones. The phone flaunts its vegan leather-finish design on the back side and comes in POCO Yellow (Vegan Leather), Nebula Green, and Obsidian Black color options.

The POCO X7 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch CrystelRes Flow AMOLED curved display with 1.5K resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits. Other display features include a 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 1,920 Hz high-frequency PWM Dimming, 480 Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2,560 Hz instant touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+.

Cameras include a triple setup of 50 MP f/1.5 Sony LYT-600 OIS camera + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera alongside a 20 MP front camera for selfies. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, infrared sensor, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, and more.

The POCO X7 Pro 5G is priced at ₹27,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹29,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 14th January 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com with launch offers that include a flat ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards or ₹2,000 off exchange offer, an additional ₹1,000 discount via coupon during the first sale, and no-cost EMI of up to 9 months.

POCO X7 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 14th January 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com

14th January 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com Offers: Flat ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards or ₹2,000 off exchange offer, additional ₹1,000 discount via coupon during first sale, no-cost EMI of up to 9 months,

