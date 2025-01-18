Portronics has introduced its latest power accessory, Portronics Volt 20, a sleek and powerful 6-in-1 desktop power strip designed to keep up with the charging and power needs of today’s tech-heavy lifestyle. Combining versatility, safety, and portability, the Portronics Volt 20 is a key gadget for workspaces, homes, and travel.

The Portronics Volt 20 offers a compact design with a 3-meter copper cable to add flexibility. The gadget is claimed to be 50% smaller than comparable products making it a practical addition to any setup, whether it’s a small home office or a busy workstation.

It comes with a versatile 6-in-1 setup providing options to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The Volt 20 has 1 x 20W Type-C Power Delivery Port, 2 x 18W USB-A Ports, and 3 x AC Sockets which is capable of handling high-power appliances like laptops and monitors with a 2500W maximum output.

The Portronics Volt 20 is built with durability and safety, constructed from anti-fire PC + PVC materials, designed to withstand heavy use. It includes multi-layered protection against overcurrent, overvoltage, and overload, ensuring the safety of both your devices and your workspace.

The Portronics Volt 20 is available in White color and is priced at ₹1,499. The accessory can be purchased through the official Portronics website, major e-commerce platforms, and offline retail stores across India. Additionally, the product is backed by a 12-month warranty.

Portronics Volt 20 Price In India & Availability