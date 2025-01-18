Nothing has officially started rolling out the stable version of Nothing OS 3.0, based on Android 15, for its Phone (1) and CMF Phone 1 devices in India. The update follows the beta testing phase and a stable update rolled out for Phone (2) and Phone (2a), bringing a host of new features and optimizations to users.

As part of the update process, Nothing OS 3.0 optimizes the system in the background to enhance overall performance and user experience. However, the company has noted that users might experience temporary overheating and increased power consumption during the upgrade process. These effects are expected to normalize shortly after the update is fully implemented.

The Nothing OS 3.0 stable update is being rolled out gradually for the Nothing Phone (1) and CMF Phone 1. Nothing OS 3.0 offers a host of new features and enhancements focusing on customization, productivity, and seamless connectivity.

Key features of Nothing OS 3.0