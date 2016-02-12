Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 625, 435 and 425 chipsets

Given that most handset makers prefer the Qualcomm chipsets to power their flagship smartphones, the company is also working on mid-range offerings and has now introduced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 435 and 425 chipsets.

Qualcomm has announced the launch of its three new chipsets – the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, Snapdragon 435 and Snapdragon 425. The Snapdragon 625 and 435 have an octa core architecture whereas the Snapdragon 425 has a quad core architecture. All the processors have support for 4G LTE and Qualcomm QuickCharge.

Interestingly, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 is the company’s first to use 14 nm FinFET technology and has an integrated X9 LTE modem. The Snapdragon 435 and Snapdragon 425 have an X8 LTE modem and an X6 LTE modem respectively. The processors are expected to go for sampling in mid-2016 and are expected to be seen commercial devices in the second half of the year.