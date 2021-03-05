Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Sound for optimized audio experience

Qualcomm is one of the leading players in the chips industry and has been dominating the smartphone market for years. Expanding its offerings, the company has now announced Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound.

It is a system-level approach that aims to merger hardware elements and software for offering an enhanced audio experience to end users. It brings together mobile platform processors, select Qualcomm headset and earbud chips, and Qualcomm audio and voice technologies, such as Qualcomm TrueWireless Mirroring, Active Noise Cancellation, aptX Adaptive Audio, aptX Voice Audio, and HDR/3D Audio Record.

Apart from improved audio performance for music, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound also provides enhanced audio for voice calls, gaming, and video. The company claims that for voice calls, the sampling frequency is twice that of leading competitors and helps in facilitating crystal clear calls.

For gaming and video playback, the company claims that this new technology can reduce latency for audio/video sync by 45 percent. For music playback, it offers sampling frequency up to 96 kHz and 24-bit. Qualcomm says that the system is also optimized to minimize dropouts and battery life.

Xiaomi will be the first smartphone manufacturer to launch a device equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound. Audio-Technica will also be supporting this technology on its headsets. We expect more manufacturers to adopt this in the coming months.