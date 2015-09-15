Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 617 and 430 octa-core chipsets

With the smartphone processor becoming a qualifying entity for the pricing, Qualcomm has now launched the Snapdragon 617 and 430 chipsets.

Qualcomm has announced the launch of the Snapdragon 617 and the Snapdragon 430 processors, both of which are the company’s latest octa-core offerings. Both the chipsets flaunt the latest Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, which is the next-generation fast charging technology. The SoC’s are integrated with X8 LTE, with Global Mode LTE FDD, LTE TDD, WCDMA (DC-HSPA+, DC-HSUPA), CDMA1x, EV-DO, TD-SCDMA and GSM/EDGE.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 has an octa core chip with 8 ARM Cortex A53 and CPUs clocked at 1.5 GHz per core. The processor also has an Adreno 405 GPU. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, on the other hand, has an octa core chip with 8 ARM Cortex A53 64-bit CPUs clocked at 1.2 GHz per core. The processor packs in the Adreno 505 GPU.