Windows 10 comes with support for some advanced features and one of them is BitLocker, which adds an extra layer of security to protect files on your computer.

However, some users are complaining about issues with the feature, especially when migrating from Windows 7 to Windows 10. If you are also experiencing the problem, or just want to disable the feature, then follow this step-by-step guide.

There are several different ways to disable BitLocker on Windows 10. Here, we are going to show you one of the quickest method to do so, using built-in Command Promot tool.

How to quickly disable BitLocker in Windows 10

Step 1: First of all, open Command Prompt on your computer. For this, just press the Windows + Alt keys on your keyboard, and from the context menu, select the “Command Prompt (Admin)” option.

Step 2: In the Command Prompt window, enter the following command:

manage-bde -off X:

Make sure that you replace the character ‘X’ with the actual drive you want to disable the feature for.

After this, the decryption process will start which could take a while to complete, depending on your system. So, don’t interrupt it. Once the process is finished, the drive will be unlocked and the BitLocker feature will be turned off for that drive.

If you have BitLocker enabled for other drives and want to disable the feature for other drives as well, simply follow the same process, replacing the drive letter in the above step-by-step guide.