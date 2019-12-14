Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

A few days back, Realme launched the Realme 5s in India and the smartphone is an upgraded version of Realme 5. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset which is coupled with 4 GB of RAM. There is a 48 MP AI Quad Camera setup at the back and the device runs on Android 9 Pie which is based on ColorOS. The smartphone starts at Rs.9999 and goes up to Rs.10,999 for the 128 GB Storage Variant.

At this price range, the Realme 5s directly gives competition to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 and hence in this article we are going to compare both the device so you can choose the one which is the right smartphone for you. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Design

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 comes in an Aura Fluid Design and looks exactly like a premium smartphone. The glass back has an ‘S’ curve on the back which looks beautiful. On top of that, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back and also has P2i nano-coating which makes it splash-proof. The camera module is placed on the top left corner and you get the fingerprint sensor in the middle. It is available in three colors and the Moonlight White and the Space Black variant looks quite different when you compare it with the Neptune Blue variant.

On the other hand, the Realme 5s comes with a polycarbonate body that features a diamond-cut finish on the back. It looks similar to the Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5. The device is available in three colors – Crystal Blue, Crystal Green, and the new Crystal Red. The camera module and fingerprint scanner placement is similar to what we see on the Redmi Note 8 as the camera module is vertically placed and along with that you get the fingerprint scanner in the middle. The realme 5s also looks premium but when you compare it with the Redmi Note 8 in terms of design, Redmi Note 8 takes the score as it comes with an amazing glass back. In addition to this, the Redmi Note 8 weighs only 190g whereas the Realme 5 weighs 198g.

Display

Redmi Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ dot notch display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. It comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90% of screen to body ratio. The display touches 500-nits max brightness and it’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top.

On the other hand, the realme 5s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Display with a resolution 1600 ×720 pixels. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and offers 82.07% of screen to body ratio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ and it isn’t that great as the Redmi Note 8. The outdoor visibility on both the devices is good but when it comes to reading text or streaming media the Redmi Note 8 takes the score. Hence, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 wins in the Display segment too.

Performance

Both the smartphones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor which is paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. However, the Redmi Note 8 goes up to 6 GB of RAM whereas the Realme 5s comes with 4 GB RAM in both it’s variants. So if you are someone who does a lot of multitasking we’d recommend you to go with the 6 GB RAM variant for the Redmi Note 8 else the Realme 5s is also a good choice when it comes to performance as there is no performance difference between them both.

Camera

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. The camera setup on the back features a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth camera. It has a 13 MP selfie snapper at the front for selfies. On the other hand, the Realme 5s also comes with a 48 MP quad-camera setup but it has the Samsung GM1 Sensor. The camera setup on the realme 5s features a 48 MP, f/1.8, wide sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide sensor, a 2 MP, f/2.4 dedicated macro camera and 2 MP, f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it has 13 MP camera for your selfies.

When it comes to the picture quality, the Realme 5s performs better than the Redmi Note 8 as the photos shot using the device have a better dynamic range and more vivid colors. Hence in the camera department, the Realme 5s takes the score.

Battery, Pricing, and Verdict

Realme 5s packs a massive 5000 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The battery easily lasts up to 1.5 days with regular usage but takes some extra time to charge. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 comes with a 4000 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. Hence both smartphones have their own disadvantages when it comes to battery life. Talking about the pricing the Redmi Note 8 comes Rs.9998 and goes up to Rs.12,998 for the 6 GB RAM Variant. Whereas the Realme 5s starts at Rs.9999 and goes up to Rs.10,999 for the 128 GB Storage Variant.

Moving on to our verdict, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 is a clear winner here as it offers a better Display, a better design and along with that it comes with support for 18W fast charging and has up to 6 GB of RAM. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back and it comes with P2i nano-coating which makes it more durable when compared to the realme 5s.