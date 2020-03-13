Realme 6i powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor to launch on 17th March

Realme recently launches its Realme 6 and 6 Pro smartphones in the Indian market, through an online launch event. Now, the company is set to launch a watered-down variant of the same, however, not in the Indian market.

The Oppo-backed brand has confirmed through a Facebook post that the Realme 6i smartphone will be officially launched on 17th March in Myanmar. The phone will be more affordable than the Realme 6 series launched earlier this month in India.

Along with confirming the launch date, the company has also revealed that the device will be the “world’s first smartphone to come powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.” Apart from this, nothing much about the smartphone is known at this time.

As per the leaks, the Realme 6i will come with a waterdrop notch display and will be featuring a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48 MP primary snapper. It is also said to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

We expect the know more about the device in the coming days, as the launch date nears. To know for sure what the phone packs and how the company prices it, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event in a few days.

Source