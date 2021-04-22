Realme 8 5G smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC goes official in India

Even though 5G is yet to launch in the Indian market, companies are still launching 5G smartphones in the country. Today, Realme has launched its latest mid-range 5G smartphone in the Indian market, dubbed Realme 8 5G.

It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

The device packs up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In the camera department, there’s a 48 MP primary rear camera, a 2 MP B&W camera, and a 2 MP macro sensor. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP selfie snapper.

The phone runs the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Realme UI 2.0 custom user interface on top. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Realme 8 5G comes in two color options — Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black. The 4 GB RAM model costs Rs 14,999 while the 8 GB RAM is priced at Rs 16,999. It will be up for sale in India from 28th April.

Realme 8 5G Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, up to 600 nits brightness, and 90Hz refresh rate

Pricing and Availability in India