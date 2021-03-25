Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro smartphones launched in India; pricing starts at Rs 14,999

Realme, the China-based smartphone maker, has officially launched the Realme 8 series smartphones in India as the successor to the Realme 7 lineup. The company has announced two phones — Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro.

The Realme 8 and 8 Pro smartphones, feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, offering a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the standard model is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC while the Realme 8 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM.

As for the camera, the Realme 8 packs a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f 1/1.7″ Sony IMX682 Sensor, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor for 4cm macro shots. There is Starry Mode and Super NightScape modes.

On the other hand, the Pro variant comes with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 f 1/1.52″ primary sensor with support for 9-in-1 pixel binning, ISOCELL Plus, and Smart-ISO, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel camera for 4cm macro shots.

On the front side, both the smartphones come with a 16-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling. They run the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with the Realme UI 2.0 on top.

While the standard model is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, the Pro variant comes packed with a 4,500 mAh battery and has support for 50W VOOC SuperDart fast charging.

The Realme 8 comes in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black colors while the Realme 8 Pro comes in Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, and Illuminating Yellow color options. With a starting price of Rs 14,999, the devices will go on sale in India from 25th March.

Realme 8 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, and up to 1000 nits brightness

Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 Rear Camera: 64 MP rear camera with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, UIS/UIS Max + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture + 2 MP B&W portrait camera + 2 MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C Battery: 5000mAh with 30W Dart Charge fast charging

Realme 8 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and up to 1000 nits brightness

Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 Rear Camera: 108 MP rear camera with 1/1.52″ Samsung HM2 sensor, 0.7μm pixel size, f/1.88 aperture, LED flash, UIS/UIS Max + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture + 2 MP B&W portrait camera + 2 MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C Battery: 4500 mAh with 50W VOOC SuperDart Charge fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India