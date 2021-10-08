realme’s latest wearable accessory, the realme Band 2 is the second-generation fitness band from the company and is the successor to the last year’s realme Band. The realme Band 2 is now bigger, better, and packed full of features. Here’s what you should know about the realme Band 2 and what we have to say in our realme Band 2 review.

realme Band 2 Specifications

Display: 1.4-inch (3.5 cm) Auto-Brightness touch display, 167 x 320 pixels resolution, 500 nits brightness

Software : realme’s custom OS, realme Link app

Protection: Water-resistant up to 50m

Sensors: 3-axis Accelerometer, GH3011 sensor, Heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor

Features: 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Measurement, 90 Sports Modes, Watch Faces, Heart Rate Alert, Idle Alert, Steps, Distance, Calories, Sleep Detection

Sports Mode: Outdoor Run, Walk, Outdoor Cycle, Indoor Run, Walk, Football, Cricket, Basketball, Elliptical, Yoga, Rower, FreeTraining, 90 Sports Modes

Other Functions: Music Control, Camera Control, Breathe, Find Phone, 12/24 hour, Meditation, Stopwatch, Cloud Multi-Dial, Data Storage, Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm, Brightness Adjustment, Wear Monitoring, Lift Wrist to Wake Screen, No Disturb Mode

Wrist Strap: 18 mm removable wrist strap, 18 mm width, 150 mm to 200 mm adjustable

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1

Battery & Charging: 204 mAh, 12 days battery runtime, USB Magnetic charger

OS Compatibility: Android 5.1+, iOS 11+

Box Contents: realme Band 2 with Strap (18 mm), Magnetic USB Charging Dock, User Manual

Dimensions: 259.8 mm x 24.6 mm x 12.1 mm (with strap)

259.8 mm x 24.6 mm x 12.1 mm Weight: 27.3 grams

Price: Rs 2,999

Availability: First sale on 27th September, available on realme.com and Flipkart.com

Design, Display, & Build

The quick highlights of the fitness band are its 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 Blood Oxygen measuring, 90 sports modes, different strap styles, 50+ watch faces, a water-resistant design, and a reliable battery life. Moreover, the Sleep Quality Analysis, Breathe Camera control, find my phone, and other handy traits can be useful on the smart band.

The realme Band 2 has a 1.4-inch (35 cm) touch display (TFT LCD) with 167 x 320 pixels resolution and 500 nits brightness. The design has been changed since the first generation, the new design looks more like a watch than a fitness band accessory, the bigger display occupies the hand perfectly.

Wait! No buttons? The realme Band 2 has no physical buttons on the sides, a one-touch button on the screen that can be used for interaction with the UI. It also adds to its design aesthetics since its waterproofing will be more secured due to no gaps found.

The backside has sensors, it comes with a 24-hour heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor along with charging pins, and strap removing latches. It has 18 mm width straps with 150 mm to 200 mm adjustable size and there are different types of straps available for different styles and for different occasions.

To charge the band, you will need to use the magnetic USB charging dock which hooks up in a USB port on your computer or any USB wall charger. The box contains the smart band, a magnetic USB charger, and user manuals.

Software, Interface, & Features

The realme Band 2 offers a homemade custom UI combined with the realme Link app, the user interface on the realme Band 2 offers an analog watch face on its rectangular design alongwith three fitness trackers that show you steps you have made, calories you have burned, and minutes for the workout/running activity.

The realme Band 2 connects via Bluetooth 5.1 via the realme Link app on Android and iOS. Pairing is easy, you need to download the realme Link app from the respective app store and login into the realme account. It took me less than a minute to pair the band which is great.

It offers 50+ personalized dial faces for different styles and moods, and also allows you to add a photo or picture as the dial face. For its fitness features, you will find 90 sports modes along with a heart rate sensor (GH3011) and SpO2 sensor for Blood Oxygen measurement.

The sports mode include Outdoor Run, Walk, Outdoor Cycle, Indoor Run, Walk, Football, Cricket, Basketball, Elliptical, Yoga, Rower, FreeTraining, and more. The functions work as they should, we didn’t find any inaccurate tracking for basic workouts and sensor functionality. The realme Link offers detailed tracking data for heart rate, Blood Oxygen, workouts, and activities performed.

Other functions of the realme Band 2 include Sleep Quality Analysis, Stress Management, Breathing Exercise, Music control, Camera control, Brightness control, Find Phone, 12/24 hour clock, Call Notification, Message Reminder, Stopwatch, Timer, Weather, Flashlight, Alarm, Lift Wrist to Wake Screen, and more.

Battery Life & Charging

For its battery size, the realme Band 2 packs a 204 mAh battery which is not that big for fitness bands, the competition may offer higher capacity in this budget. The battery life is claimed to offer up to 12 days on a single charge and it appears to be that the realme Band 2 keeps up with its battery performance.

The power-saving mode can be used to extend the battery even longer, however, do note that power-saving mode will disable certain features and turns the band into a conventional watch that shows you the time.

For charging, the realme Band 2 comes with a magnetic USB dock that can be used on a USB adapter or charger or you can make use of any of your computer’s USB ports.

realme Band 2: Verdict

The realme Band 2 seems promising with its new features, the large screen, 12-day battery life, and 90 sports mode are its most notable features. In addition to that, the different wrist straps can be used for a personalized look. It also has the ability to add watch faces and can be used underwater up to 50M water-resistant. If you aren’t looking for a smartwatch in this category, this can be a great fitness smartband for your budget.