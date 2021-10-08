OnePlus 9RT smartphone confirmed to launch on 13th October

After rumors about the upcoming OnePlus 9RT smartphone kept surfacing online for a few weeks, the Chinese company has today officially confirmed that the OnePlus 9RT smartphone will get launched in China on 13th October.

The upcoming smartphone in the next mid-range device from the company will be launched as a successor to the OnePlus 9R. The teaser poster shared by the company shows triple rear cameras for the phone that includes a 50 MP main camera.

Renders of the upcoming OnePlus 9RT shared by @evleaks showcase that the device will come with a glass finish on the back while the frame will be made of metal. Also, the box in the image looks smaller than the one that comes with the OnePlus 9 and 9R, smartphones. It is also expected to come with a charger in the box.

Coming to the specifications, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED Full HD+ 120Hz display. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM.

In the camera department, there will be a Sony IMX766 50 MP primary sensor, coupled with a 16 MP ultrawide sensor, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP mono sensor. On the front side, the device will feature a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone will be running the latest ColorOS 12 based on the Android 11 operating system. It will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. As for the pricing, it could be priced between $300 to $450 in China.