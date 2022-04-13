Just after the launch of its premium flagship realme GT2 Pro 5G, realme also announced their third generation wireless earbuds – realme Buds Air 3 featuring a whopping 42dB active noise cancellation and offers up to 30 hours of battery life. Take a look at our realme Buds Air 3 review.

realme Buds Air 3 Specifications

Driver: 10 mm Dynamic Bass Boost drivers

10 mm Dynamic Bass Boost drivers Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C

Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C Protection: IPX5 water resistance (earbuds)

IPX5 water resistance (earbuds) Features: 42dB Active Noise Cancellation, Super Low Latency mode (88 ms), touch controls, in-ear detection, realme Link app

42dB Active Noise Cancellation, Super Low Latency mode (88 ms), touch controls, in-ear detection, realme Link app Battery Runtime: 30 hours music playback, 100 minutes playback in 10 minutes charging, up to 7 hours playback (each bud)

30 hours music playback, 100 minutes playback in 10 minutes charging, up to 7 hours playback (each bud) Charging: 10 minutes (100 minutes playback), 1 hour (earbuds), 100 minutes (with case)

10 minutes (100 minutes playback), 1 hour (earbuds), 100 minutes (with case) Colors: Galaxy White, Starry Blue

Galaxy White, Starry Blue Weight: 37 grams (case), 4.2 grams (each bud)

37 grams (case), 4.2 grams (each bud) Price: ₹3,999

₹3,999 Availability: realme.com, Flipkart

Design, Build & Ergonomics

The realme Buds Air 3 is the successor to the realme Buds Air 2 which we saw last year, the Buds Air 3 brings in some improvements which include a brand new design, longer battery life, and a powerful 42dB active noise cancellation (25dB on the predecessor). It comes with a TÜV Rheinland certification for high noise-canceling performance.

On the design part, the realme Buds Air 3 has a matte finish look with a glossy cobble-stone designed opening, you can see the realme branding on the top that shines out loud. The front side has a power indicator, the bottom side has a USB Type-C for charging and offers a button on the right for pairing.

The realme Buds Air 3 design is even better than before (compared to the realme Buds Air 2), it is easy to hold and easy to carry due to its smooth and curvy design. It weighs around 37 grams (case) and 4.2 grams (each bud). The overall design of the realme Buds Air 3 is quite impressive.

Opening the case and you will see the earbuds with a sleek design, you can see the cobble-stone designed on its head while the bottom side has charging pins. The earbuds offer IPX5 water-resistant design meaning they can resist water spills and splashes.

The earbuds come with touch controls for controlling the music, and calls, and let you switch between modes (ANC, Normal, Transparency). In the box, you get a pair of earbuds, a charging case, a fast-charging USB Type-C cable, user manuals, and earcups in different sizes.

Performance, Features & Connectivity

The realme Buds Air 3 comes with 10 mm LCP dynamic Bass Boost drivers that support an incredible 42dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). With its De-Wind design, the microphones are calibrated for wind and noise reduction up to 42dB, much higher than its predecessor Buds Air 2, and competing with high-end wireless earbuds.

In addition to that, you will find Transparency mode, 88 ms super-low latency mode, and customized audio tuning for your ears. The Transparency mode amplifies the ambiance and surroundings while the 88 ms super-low latency mode offers smooth lag-free audio, useful for online multiplayer gaming.

The sound quality, when paired with Bass Boost+ mode, is exceptional, you get a bassy output with a balance of mids and trebles. The overall performance of the realme Buds Air 3 is great in our usage.

The realme Buds Air 3 equips Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity which gives you the power to connect with two devices at the same time, say for example a smartphone and a laptop. The realme Buds Air 3 pairs via Google’s Fast Pair as well as via the realme Link app to make the most out of it.

Battery Runtime & Charging

Moving to its battery life, the realme Buds Air 3 delivers a surprisingly 30 hours of battery performance on a full charge (with the case). The battery life has been improved over its past generation and is also one of the best in its segment.

Digging more into the battery, each earbud can last up to 7 hours without ANC and 5 hours with ANC turned on (varies according to your usage and volume levels). You can expect a battery life of up to 22 hours using the ANC feature (with case).

For charging, it takes about an hour to charge the earbuds fully and 100 minutes to charge the earbuds and the case to 100%. Charging the earbuds is easy, a quick 10 minutes will give about 100 minutes of battery power.

Verdict

The realme Buds Air 3 flaunts a modern look, offers an incredible 42dB active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, bass-driven sound quality, and packs some exciting features like Transparency mode and 88ms low latency on top of fast charging. If you are looking for wireless earbuds with high active noise cancellation with long-lasting battery life, the realme Buds Air 3 is recommended, the price starts at ₹3,999 which you can grab with some discounts.