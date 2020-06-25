Realme

realme Buds Q Wireless Earbuds Launched In India alongside realme Adventurer Backpack

By Divyang Makwana

Alongside the realme X3 series, the company also added wireless buds to its smart earphone category. The realme Buds Q is the first in-ear truly wireless earphones from realme categorized in the entry-level segment.

The earbuds feature two 10 nm, dynamic boost drivers with 119 ms super-low latency gaming mode, and 20-hour long battery life. It uses a fully covered body with IPX4 water resistance.

The realme Buds Q comes in 3 classic colors namely Quite Black, Quite White, and Quite Yellow, and is priced at Rs 1,999. They will be available from 1st July at 12:00 PM on realme.com and Amazon.

Aside from the realme Buds Q, the company also launched for the first time ever, a multipurpose backpack, realme Adventurer Backpack. The multi-purpose backpack comes with a classic woven strap with a flip buckle design, thick pearl cotton straps, and a safety buckle.

The realme Adventurer Backpack is extremely lightweight and durable built with 650D high-density British Oxford cotton. Other features include water resistance and 32L storage capacity. The realme Adventurer Backpack will be available on realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon from 1st July at 12:00 PM and will be priced at Rs 1,499.

realme Buds Q Specifications

  • Drivers: 10 mm Bass Boost Drivers
  • Frequency Response Range: 20 Hz – 20,000 Hz
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port
  • Others: 119 ms Super Low Latency, Intelligent Controls
  • Protection: IPX4 (Headphones Only)
  • Battery Life: 20 Hours Playback
  • Charging: via micro USB cable
  • Weight: 3.6g (Single Headphones), 28.2g (Charging Case)
  • Dimensions: 19.8 mm × 17.55 mm × 22.5 mm (Headphones), 59.8 mm × 45 mm × 29.9 mm (Charger)

realme Buds Q Price In India & Availability

  • Price: Rs 1,999
  • Availability: 1st July, 12 PM, Amazon, and realme.com.

realme Adventurer Backpack Price In India & Availability

  • Price: Rs 1,499
  • Availability: 1st July, 12 PM, Amazon, Flipkart, and realme.com.
