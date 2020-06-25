Alongside the realme X3 series, the company also added wireless buds to its smart earphone category. The realme Buds Q is the first in-ear truly wireless earphones from realme categorized in the entry-level segment.

The earbuds feature two 10 nm, dynamic boost drivers with 119 ms super-low latency gaming mode, and 20-hour long battery life. It uses a fully covered body with IPX4 water resistance.

The realme Buds Q comes in 3 classic colors namely Quite Black, Quite White, and Quite Yellow, and is priced at Rs 1,999. They will be available from 1st July at 12:00 PM on realme.com and Amazon.

Aside from the realme Buds Q, the company also launched for the first time ever, a multipurpose backpack, realme Adventurer Backpack. The multi-purpose backpack comes with a classic woven strap with a flip buckle design, thick pearl cotton straps, and a safety buckle.

The realme Adventurer Backpack is extremely lightweight and durable built with 650D high-density British Oxford cotton. Other features include water resistance and 32L storage capacity. The realme Adventurer Backpack will be available on realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon from 1st July at 12:00 PM and will be priced at Rs 1,499.

realme Buds Q Specifications

Drivers: 10 mm Bass Boost Drivers

10 mm Bass Boost Drivers Frequency Response Range: 20 Hz – 20,000 Hz

20 Hz – 20,000 Hz Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port

Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port Others: 119 ms Super Low Latency, Intelligent Controls

119 ms Super Low Latency, Intelligent Controls Protection: IPX4 (Headphones Only)

IPX4 (Headphones Only) Battery Life: 20 Hours Playback

20 Hours Playback Charging: via micro USB cable

via micro USB cable Weight: 3.6g (Single Headphones), 28.2g (Charging Case)

3.6g (Single Headphones), 28.2g (Charging Case) Dimensions: 19.8 mm × 17.55 mm × 22.5 mm (Headphones), 59.8 mm × 45 mm × 29.9 mm (Charger)

realme Buds Q Price In India & Availability

Price: Rs 1,999

Rs 1,999 Availability: 1st July, 12 PM, Amazon, and realme.com.

realme Adventurer Backpack Price In India & Availability