realme Buds Q Wireless Earbuds Launched In India alongside realme Adventurer Backpack
Alongside the realme X3 series, the company also added wireless buds to its smart earphone category. The realme Buds Q is the first in-ear truly wireless earphones from realme categorized in the entry-level segment.
The earbuds feature two 10 nm, dynamic boost drivers with 119 ms super-low latency gaming mode, and 20-hour long battery life. It uses a fully covered body with IPX4 water resistance.
The realme Buds Q comes in 3 classic colors namely Quite Black, Quite White, and Quite Yellow, and is priced at Rs 1,999. They will be available from 1st July at 12:00 PM on realme.com and Amazon.
Aside from the realme Buds Q, the company also launched for the first time ever, a multipurpose backpack, realme Adventurer Backpack. The multi-purpose backpack comes with a classic woven strap with a flip buckle design, thick pearl cotton straps, and a safety buckle.
The realme Adventurer Backpack is extremely lightweight and durable built with 650D high-density British Oxford cotton. Other features include water resistance and 32L storage capacity. The realme Adventurer Backpack will be available on realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon from 1st July at 12:00 PM and will be priced at Rs 1,499.
realme Buds Q Specifications
- Drivers: 10 mm Bass Boost Drivers
- Frequency Response Range: 20 Hz – 20,000 Hz
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port
- Others: 119 ms Super Low Latency, Intelligent Controls
- Protection: IPX4 (Headphones Only)
- Battery Life: 20 Hours Playback
- Charging: via micro USB cable
- Weight: 3.6g (Single Headphones), 28.2g (Charging Case)
- Dimensions: 19.8 mm × 17.55 mm × 22.5 mm (Headphones), 59.8 mm × 45 mm × 29.9 mm (Charger)
realme Buds Q Price In India & Availability
- Price: Rs 1,999
- Availability: 1st July, 12 PM, Amazon, and realme.com.
realme Adventurer Backpack Price In India & Availability
- Price: Rs 1,499
- Availability: 1st July, 12 PM, Amazon, Flipkart, and realme.com.