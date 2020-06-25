realme X3 debuts globally in India alongside the realme X3 SuperZoom, realme Buds Q wireless earbuds, and realme Adventurer Backpack. Both the smartphones are flagships featuring Snapdragon 855+, the realme X3 being the successor to the last year’s realme X2.

Both realme X3 & realme X3 SuperZoom are packed with 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 120 Hz dual punch-hole display, 64 MP quad cameras, and a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W Dart charge.

The realme X3 uses a 120 Hz Full HD+ IPS display with dual punch-hole selfie cameras featuring 16 MP + 8 MP sensors. On the backside, you have 64 GB quad cameras, the 64 MP being the primary, 12 MP telephoto with 2X optical zoom and 20X hybrid zoom, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2 MP macro camera.

The camera also highlights the Starry Mode to deliver a perfect starry photo of the stars and Super Nightscape 4.0to further elevate the night photography experience.

As compared to the realme X3 SuperZoom, the realme X3 offers up to 20X hybrid zoom versus the 60X zoom on the realme X3 SuperZoom. The realme X3 SuperZoom was unveiled last month in Europe, however, the realme X3 has been launched the first time globally in India.

The realme X3 uses a 3D curved glass with matte finish design and comes in two colors – Arctic White and Glacier Blue. The front and the back are protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Sadly, no 3.5 mm audio jack is present on the phone.

Specs include a Snapdragon 855+ flagship CPU with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB. On the battery side, the realme X3 includes a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

There are two variants of the phone, one with 6 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage priced at Rs 24,999, and 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage priced at Rs 25,999. It’s available on Flipkart and realme.com on 30th June at 12 PM, and soon in offline stores.

realme X3 Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch IPS Display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

6.6-inch IPS Display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection Software: realme UI, Android 10

realme UI, Android 10 CPU: 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC

7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC GPU: Adreno 640 Graphics

Adreno 640 Graphics Memory: Up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

Up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: Up to 128 UFS 3.0 storage

Up to 128 UFS 3.0 storage Main Camera: Quad cameras, 64 MP main camera + 12 MP telephoto lens (20X Hybrid Zoom) + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2 MP Macro lens

Quad cameras, 64 MP main camera + 12 MP telephoto lens (20X Hybrid Zoom) + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2 MP Macro lens Selfie Camera: Dual Selfie cameras, 16 MP primary + 8 MP wide-angle

Dual Selfie cameras, 16 MP primary + 8 MP wide-angle Others: In-display fingerprint sensor

In-display fingerprint sensor Battery: 4,200 mAh battery, 30W fast charging

realme X3 Price & Availability