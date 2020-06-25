realme X3 and realme X3 SuperZoom launched in India alongside the realme Buds Q. The realme X3 is the successor to the last year’s realme X2 whereas the realme X3 SuperZoom is the enhanced variant of it with better quad cameras supporting up to 60X zooming capabilities.

The realme X3 SuperZoom was unveiled last month in Europe, however, the realme X3 debuts globally in India. The major highlights of the smartphone are 60X SuperZoom Quad Cameras, Snapdragon 855+, 30W Dart Charge, and 120 Hz Ultra Smooth display.

On the design front, the realme X3 SuperZoom uses a 3D curved glass with matte finish design and comes in two colors – Arctic White and Glacier Blue. The front and the back are protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Unfortunately, the realme X3 SuperZoom doesn’t offer a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Cameras include a 64 MP primary sensor, zooms up to 60X using 8 MP telephoto periscope lens, 8 MP wide-angle 119-degree lens, and 2 MP 4 cm macro lens for closeup shots.

It records 4K videos at 60fps and 960fps super slow-motion videos. The camera also highlights the Starry Mode to deliver a perfect starry photo of the stars and Super Nightscape 4.0to further elevate the night photography experience.

As compared to the realme X50 Pro which has 20X hybrid zoom, the realme X3 SuperZoom has up to 60X zoom, 3 times bigger. On the front side, you get dual selfie cameras in a punch-hole design, 32 MP primary camera, and 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Specs include a Snapdragon 855+ flagship CPU with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB. On the battery side, there’s a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

There are two variants of the phone, one with 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage priced at Rs 27,999, and 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage priced at Rs 32,999. It’s available on Flipkart and realme.com on 30th June at 12 PM, and soon in offline stores.

realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch IPS Display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

realme X3 SuperZoom Price & Availability