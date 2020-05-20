Realme X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch on 26th May in Europe

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have deranged Realme’s launch schedule and now the company is sitting with a lots of products on hand and very little time to make them official. Realme is hosting an event in China on 25th May to launch eight new products and on the same day, it will launch Realme TV and Realme Watch in India.

Now, the company has confirmed that it will be hosting a launch event in Europe on 26th May to offically unveil the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone. Along with confirming the launch date, the company has also teased camera features for the upcoming device.

Realme has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 60x digital zoom-supported periscope camera and an astrophotography mode that will be similar to the one seen on the Pixel 4 series. A sample of the phone’s camera was also shared by Realme India CEO about a week ago.

As per the leaks, the smartphone will come with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB internal storage. It will have a quad-camera setup that includes 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, an 8 MP periscope lens, and a 2 MP macro sensor.

On the front, the device is expected to have a dual camera setup consisting of a 32 MP primary sensor and an unknown secondary sensor. The device will be running Android 10 OS with the company’s own Realme UI on top. It will come equipped with a 4200 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Source