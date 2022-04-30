realme Buds Q2s Review

Alongside the realme GT NEO3 and the realme Pad mini, realme also announced its Q-Series Bluetooth wireless buds in India. The realme Buds Q2s is the trim-down variant of its second-generation realme Buds Q2 that we saw last year. Some highlights of the realme Buds Q2s are its transparent case design, 30 hours of battery life, 10mm bass boost drivers, and holding a price tag of ₹1,999. Take a look at what we have to say about realme Buds Q2s in our review.

realme Buds Q2s Specifications

Driver: 10 mm Dynamic Bass Boost drivers

10 mm Dynamic Bass Boost drivers Design: Transparent case design

Transparent case design Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C

Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C Wireless Range: 10 meters

10 meters Protection: IPX4 water resistance (earbuds)

IPX4 water resistance (earbuds) Features: Environmental Noise Cancellation, Super Low Latency mode Gaming Mode (88 ms), touch controls, in-ear detection, realme Link app

Environmental Noise Cancellation, Super Low Latency mode Gaming Mode (88 ms), touch controls, in-ear detection, realme Link app Battery Runtime: 30 hours music playback, 3 hours playback in 10 minutes charging, up to 7 hours playback (each bud)

30 hours music playback, 3 hours playback in 10 minutes charging, up to 7 hours playback (each bud) Charging: 10 minutes (3 hours playback), 2.5 hours (with case)

10 minutes (3 hours playback), 2.5 hours (with case) Colors: Black, White, Green

Black, White, Green Weight: 39 grams (case), 4.1 grams (each bud)

39 grams (case), 4.1 grams (each bud) Price: ₹1,999

₹1,999 Availability: realme.com, Flipkart

Design, Build & Ergonomics

The realme Buds Q2s lies between the realme Buds Q2 Neo and the realme Buds Q2, some upgrades we can see in the realme Buds Q2s are its long 30 hours battery life, and a new transparent case design compared to the realme Buds Q2. The realme Buds Q2 has an upper edge due to its active noise cancellation whereas the realme Buds Q2s offers ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation).

Moving to its design, the realme Buds Q2s has a neat matte finish look at the base while the opening has a completely transparent cover under which you can see the glossy cobble-stone designed earbuds. You will also see the realme branding inside the case, a power indicator on the front side, and a USB Type-C at the bottom side for charging. You won’t find any physical buttons on the case.

The realme Buds Q2s case offers a compact and lightweight design with an oval-shaped matte case design (similar to Buds Q2 and Buds Q2 Neo) that also prevents fingerprints. It is easy to hold and easy to carry due to its sleek curved finish. It weighs around 39 grams (case) and 4.1 grams (each bud). The transparent casing gives it a unique look and stands out in the crowd.

The realme Buds Q2s is available in three colors – Night Black, Paper White, Paper Green. The Paper Green and Paper White colors are also available on the flagship smartphone realme GT2 Pro.

Opening the case and you will see the earbuds with a sleek matte design, like its siblings, the Buds Q2s also comes with a cobble design on its head, the bottom carries charging pins. The earbuds offer IPX4 water-resistant design meaning they can resist water spills and splashes.

The cobble is actually a touch control, you can use its touch gestures for controlling the music, calls, and bring the voice assistant. In the box, you get a pair of earbuds in the charging case, a fast-charging USB Type-C cable, user manuals, and earcups in different sizes.

Performance, Features & Connectivity

The realme Buds Q2s equips 10 mm dynamic Bass Boost drivers with support for ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) which helps block external noise. In addition to that, you will find 88 ms super-low latency Gaming Mode for smooth lag-free audio, useful for online multiplayer gaming, and Dolby Atmos support for stereo surround sound. No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency features are available that we saw on its sibling realme Buds Q2.

The sound quality we got is exceptional, at this price you get bass-boosted sound, pretty good for bass lovers, do note that you have to enable the Bass Boost+ mode in the realme Link app to get higher bass output. You can choose from bass Boost+, Balance mode, and Bright mode. The overall audio performance of the realme Buds Q2s is surprisingly great in our initial tests.

The realme Buds Q2s offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity which lets you connect instantly with your smartphone and other devices. You can also pair the realme Link app to make the most out of it. The realme Link app lets you customize and control the features of the earbuds. The realme Link app also shows you the battery life of both the buds and the case, as well as gives you firmware updates to keep the earbuds up to date.

Battery Runtime & Charging

On the battery side, the realme Buds Q2s delivers a whopping 30 hours of battery life on a full charge (including the case). The battery life, compared to the realme Buds Q2, has been enhanced and is currently the best in its price segment as far as we know. Assuming you are using the earbuds 3 hours a day, you can last about 10 days or more on a single charge.

About the battery, each earbud can last up to 7 hours which varies according to your usage and volume levels. It takes about two and half hours to fully charge the realme Buds Q2s (with case) whereas a quick 10-min charge gives you ample battery runtimes, you can expect a playback of up to 3 hours in 10 minutes of charging.

Verdict

The realme Buds Q2s offers a unique transparent look and delivers an incredible 30 hours of battery life. The sound quality is exceptionally good for this price, plus the 88ms super-low latency Gaming mode can be useful for gamers. Aside from these, the 10-min quick charge feature gives you 3 hours of playback. For those who have a budget of ₹2,000 on wireless audio, this unique-looking pair of earbuds will be a perfect match priced at ₹1,999. If you are looking for the ANC feature, you still have the realme Buds Q2 with a little higher price.