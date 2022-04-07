After the launched its realme GT Series in India, the company has released its new top-of-the-line smartphone, the realme GT2 Pro 5G, their most premium-grade flagship smartphone to date with features such as a 10-bit 2K flat display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and an advanced camera system with the world’s first 150-degree fish-eye camera, and 40x microscope lens on a smartphone. Here’s our first look at the realme GT2 Pro 5G.

realme GT2 Pro 5G Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch flat-panel LTPO 2.0 AMOLED 10-bit color display, 2K WQHD+ resolution (3,216 x 1440 pixels, 525 ppi), 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,000 Hz Turbocharged touch sampling rate, 1,400 nits peak brightness (10,240 brightness levels) 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 0.5 JNCD, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

realme UI 3.0 interface, Android 12 operating system CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (armv9) octa-core SoC clocked at 3.0 GHz, Kryo processor (Cortex-X2/A710/A510), 6 MB L3 cache, 7th generation AI Engine

Adreno 730 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP Sony IMX766 primary camera + 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide 150 degrees fish-eye camera + 40x micro-lens), Optical Image Stabilization, EIS, 8K Video Recording, 2x dual-tone LED flash

32 MP f/2.4 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

Price: ₹49,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹57,999 (12 GB + 256 GB)

14th April 2022, 12 PM on realme.com, Flipkart, other retail stores Offers: Introductory offer: Flat ₹5,000 cashback on SBI and HDFC debit cards, credit cards, and EMI

Design, Display, & Build

About its design, the realme GT2 Pro 5G boasts its environmentally friendly design in collaboration with the designer Naoto Fukasawa creating 35.5% less carbon emissions while manufacturing. The smartphone is covered in a bio-grade polymer design that offers a textured back, more like you see on paper or paper-based products.

The design is highly sleek and premium, with metallic frames, and curved edges, and offers a lightweight design. The overall design of the GT2 Pro feels refined and solid. The backside has two large cameras and one tiny camera along with a 2x dual-tone LED flash. You can see the realme branding alongside the signature of Naoto Fukasawa.

It’s the first realme smartphone that you will see with a 2K display. For the first time ever, realme adopts a 6.7-inch 2K flat display (10-bit colors) with LTPO 2.0 technology having a resolution of a whopping WQHD+ (3216 x 1440 pixels, 525 ppi), an Adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 Hz with 1,000 Hz Turbocharged touch sampling rate, and 1,400 peak nits brightness.

The screen is covered with the new scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The fingerprint scanner is under the display to secure the phone. You get dual stereo speakers on the phone with support Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res Audio Certification.

The bottom side has a USB Type-C port that supports a 65W SuperDart fast charging, loudspeaker (one at the earpiece), a microphone (one at the top), and a dual SIM tray with dual 5G standby, while the 3.5 mm port is eliminated, wired-audio works via the Type-C port, or you will require an adapter if you want to use the 3.5 mm jack. The right side has a power button while the left side has volume keys.

Hardware, Specifications, UI

When it comes to performance, the realme GT2 Pro 5G packs a punch, it equips Qualcomm’s fastest flagship system-on-chip to date right after the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is clocked at 3.0 GHz along with Adreno 730 GPU for high-end gaming. The CPU on the realme GT2 Pro 5G is one of the major highlights you will see apart from its 2K display and advanced cameras.

About the CPU, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is a high-end fast SoC manufactured in a 4nm process consisting of 1+3+4 Kryo core configurations, one high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X2 core clocked at 3.0 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.5 GHz, and four power-efficient ARM Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The performance is about 20% faster compared to the Snapdragon 888 Plus in terms of CPU performance, about 30% faster in GPU performance, and about 30% better in power savings according to realme and Qualcomm. The realme GT NEO2 5G (Snapdragon 870) is the trim-down variant of the realme GT2 while the first-generation smartphones from the last year under the realme GT Series include the realme GT 5G (Snapdragon 888), realme GT Master Edition (Snapdragon 778).

The new integrated Snapdragon X65 5G modem offers faster transfer rates with up to 10 Gbps download and 3 Gbps upload, and FastConnect 6900 offers support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Furthermore, the smartphone offers up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM with an extra 7GB RAM, a total of 19 GB as extended RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging that takes about 33 minutes to fully charge. For cooling, it has a Stainless Steel Vapour Cooling Max to keep things cool under the hood.

Moving to its software, the realme GT2 Pro 5G boots with the latest Android 12 operating system with realme UI 3.0 on top. The realme UI 3.0 was released a few months ago and a handful of realme smartphones have already received the update, realme GT2 Pro 5G is among them. The Android 12 operating system on the realme GT2 Pro 5G uses the security patch dated 5th February 2021.

The realme UI 3.0 has been seamlessly optimized for Android 12 and it’s improved over its past versions. Take a look at some of the new features in the realme UI 3.0. The realme UI 3.0 brings a new look and new Fluid Space design, UI personalization, smoother animations, custom Always-On Display, new privacy features, and more.

Some top features we saw in the realme UI 3.0 are Sketchpad AOD (Always On Display), Smart Theming with Wallpaper Coloring, Floating Window 2.0, Privacy & Safety Features, here’s a list of top features of the realme UI 3.0.

Cameras

The realme GT2 Pro 5G comes with a triple high-end camera system with the world’s 150-degree wide-angle camera and a 40x micro-lens camera. Cameras include a 50 MP Sony IMX766 camera as the main with support for OIS and EIS, another 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 as the ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 40x micro-lens camera that magnifies up to 40 times.

Some top camera perks we noticed on the phone are; the primary sensor here uses hardware stabilization (OIS) and software stabilization (EIS), the wide-angle camera supports fish-eye mode, the incredible microscope mode explores very tiny details of the object, and it records videos at a massive 8K resolution.

The camera features seem very intuitive, our experience with the cameras has been great so far, take a look at some camera shots we took from the realme GT2 Pro. Also, look at some shots taken with its micro-lens, they are mind-boggling.

Early Verdict

The realme GT2 Pro 5G appears to be the most premium flagship smartphone from realme, we are surprised by its new camera features, features that you have never seen before on a smartphone, the 150-degree fish-eye mode, and the incredible 40x micro-lens. In addition, the gorgeous 2K LTPO display is highly crisp and performs smoothly, while it packs a massive performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. We will share more about the smartphone including more camera shots, performance benchmarks, and gaming in our realme GT2 Pro 5G review.