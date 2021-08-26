realme GT Master Edition Review

Along with the realme GT 5G, another variant of it has been launched in India, the realme GT Master Edition is a special edition smartphone featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 octa-core SoC, 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen, and 65W SuperDart Charging. Here’s what you need to know about the realme GT Master Edition in our review.

realme GT Master Edition Specifications

Display: 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 1000 nits peak brightness

Software: realme UI 2.0, Android 11

CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G octa-core CPU up to 2.4 GHz frequency

GPU: Adreno 642L Graphics

Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB GB RAM

Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 on-board, no microSD card support

Main Camera: Triple Cameras (64 MP f/1.8 primary + 8 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP f/2.3 macro), dual-LED flash

Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.5

Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS

Security: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock

Cellular: Dual 5G network, nano SIMs, no microSD card slot

Battery: 4,300 mAh

Charging: 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging (10V, 6.5A), 100% charge in 33 minutes

Price: ₹25,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage), ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB Storage)

Availability: 26th August 2021, 12 PM on Flipkart, realme.com, and offline stores

Design, Display, & Build

realme GT Master Edition looks quite similar to the realme X7 Pro, the back has a glossy-finish surface that attracts fingerprints, it shines with colorful patterns when light falls on it.

The moment you pick the phone in your hands, it’s extremely light in weight (174 grams) and super slim (8 mm). You will find a total of three color variants – Luna White, Cosmos Black, and Voyager Grey.

realme GT Master Edition also has a Naoto Fukasawa designed edition and the industry’s first concave vegan leather that provides a fingerprint-free and smudge-free surface with added texture and a strong grip.

The backside has a triple camera setup with a 64 MP primary camera, and a realme logo at the bottom. The overall build quality is solid, slim, and light in weight.

You will find an amazing 6.43-inch Super AMOLED 120 Hz refresh rate display on the front side with a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It comes with a Full HD+ resolution and a 360 Hz touch sampling rate. It uses a Super AMOLED panel from Samsung with 100% DCI-P3 wide color space and a 91.7% screen-to-body aspect ratio.

You will find an in-screen selfie camera of 32 MP f/2.5 in the top-left corner on the front for selfie and video calling needs. The fingerprint scanner is under the screen and works flawlessly.

The bottom side has a USB Type-C port with 65W fast charging support, a loudspeaker, a microphone, and a 3.5 mm jack. The top side has another microphone.

The right side has a power button while the left side has two separate volume keys and a dual SIM tray supporting dual 5G SIMs with dual 5G standby. No microSD card slow is found, you will end up with the only internal storage.

Software & User Interface

Like all the other realme’s with its latest generation, the realme GT Master Edition offers realme UI 2.0 with Android version 11 out-of-the-box. The Android 11 uses a security patch dated 5th July 2021 which seems the latest, the realme UI 2.0 has been seamlessly optimized for Android 11, with over 100+ customizations including theme color, dark modes, icon packs, and more.

The realme UI 2.0 feels smooth, light in weight, a bit of bloatware that can be further removed if not required, the UI feels super smooth due to its 120 Hz display and 360 Hz touch sampling rate, the interface is fast and light in weight, the transitions, and the animations appear to be smooth when you interact on the screen or with the UI.

Moving to bloatware on the phone, you get a handful of third-party apps like Facebook, Flipkart, Snapchat, and a few apps from realme such as the realme Link. You can remove them if not need, the interface seems ad-free as far as we have used it and does not hamper the user experience, though if in doubt, you can remove the ads from the Settings using this quick guide on how to disable ads on realme phones.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

One of the major highlights of the phone is its CPU, the realme GT Master Edition packs a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz coupled with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The storage doesn’t expand via a microSD card, there’s no microSD card slot provided. The base variant starts with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and another one comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, the top variant here is 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G is an upper midrange SoC with 5G support consisting of 1+3+4 core configurations, one high-performance Kryo 670 Prime core clocked at 2.4 GHz, three performance Kryo 670 Gold cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and four power-efficient Kryo 670 Silver cores clocked at 1.9 GHz. Furthermore, the chip integrates an Adreno 642L GPU for graphics application and GPU-intensive tasks and a Spectra 570L ISP as an image signal processor.

The realme GT Master Edition comes with a new RAM expansion technology in which the RAM can be extended up to 13 GB using the free internal storage. You can extend the RAM from 2 GB to 5 GB beyond the 6 GB or 8 GB RAM available on the phone. To use the RAM expansion tech, head towards the About in the Settings and tap the RAM, here you will be able to select from 2 GB to 5 GB extension.

On the gaming front, the realme GT Master Edition offers Adreno 642L GPU with support for Vapor Chamber Cooling System for heat dissipation. realme GT Master Edition is equipped with a large vapor chamber combining with a super large heatsink covering 100% of core heat sources eventually reducing the temperature significantly. This can be useful during long gaming hours.

The gaming performance is great, we played Battlegrounds Mobile India with HDR + Ultra graphics settings and other games with maximum possible graphics, the result is flawless, the games run smoothly without any lags, you will be able to play almost all games in high graphics without any lags.

Cameras

On the camera’s front, the backside has a triple camera setup with 64 MP as the main camera with two side cameras, one of 8 MP for wide-angle photography and 2 MP for macro shots. The front side has a 32 MP camera for selfie and video calling needs.

The camera system is pretty much similar to the realme X7 Max and also similar to that of mid-tier smartphones. The camera interface appears to be as usual, however with some additional features and modes such as Starry mode, Dual-View Video, Movie mode, Night mode with Pro mode.

You will find the rest of the features as normally found in realme phones – Ultra Macro, Expert mode, Portrait, 64 MP, Panorama, Slo-mo, Time-Lapse, wide-angle, bokeh video, and ultra steady video. The camera also records 4K at 30 fps, but no 60 fps, you still get a 4K video option.

About the image quality, the main camera takes great still shots in the daylight, the photos are vibrant and colorful. The night mode performance is decent, with the help of Night mode, you will get good low-light shots, no hardware stabilization (OIS) is found on the phone.

Selfies turn out to be good and better than expected. The portraits are good in the daylight, but you can’t zoom in the portrait mode, wide-angle and macro shots are just okay, and just fills the space in the camera department, nothing special in the Macro camera, their performance can be comparable with the midrangers.

realme GT Master Edition Camera Samples

Battery Life & Charging

Speaking of the battery size, the realme GT Master Edition offers a decent size 4,300 mAh battery which is supposed to be smaller due to its slim design. Most smartphones are now capable of providing a 5,000 mAh battery, but generally, a slimmer design of the phone will eventually compromise the battery size.

The realme GT Master Edition comes with good battery performance, it can last up to 1.5 days or 2 days depending upon the usage, the phone can easily survive the next day even on moderate use.

One of the major highlights of the phone is the 65W suer fast charging, the realme GT Master Edition uses its SuperDart fast charging with 65W power that charges the phone in no time, it takes about 33 minutes to charge completely from 0% to 100% in a single charge.

Verdict

realme GT Master Edition looks premium, offers a great design, a slim and lightweight form factor, and one of the amazing bright displays you will ever find in this segment, 120 Hz Super AMOLED.

Its suitcase design variant with vegan leather can be a standout among the crowd. In addition, a fast Snapdragon 778 CPU for performance needs and the 65W SuperDart fast charging will leave you surprised. The realme GT Master Edition is recommended if you are looking for a phone under Rs 30,000 budget.

Strength

120 Hz smooth and responsive display | Super AMOLED

Super bright screen (1000 nits brightness)

Mind-boggling 65W charging | 100% in 33 minutes

Fast 6nm Snapdragon 778 SoC

Fast storage performance (UFS 3.1)

Dual 5G SIM Support

Good battery performance

Good 64 MP camera

Weakness