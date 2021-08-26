Xiaomi launches Mi Smart Band 6 featuring 1.56-inch AMOLED screen, SpO2, and 24-hour heart rate monitoring

Xiaomi launches Mi Smart Band 6 featuring a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen, SpO2 sensor with Blood Oxygen measuring, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, and 30 workout modes. The Mi Smart Band 6 is the successor to the last year’s Mi Smart Band 5 and offers up to 14 days of battery life.

The Mi Smart Band 6 equips a 1.56-inch Full AMOLED display with 152 x 486 resolution, 326 ppi pixel density, and 450 nits adjustable brightness. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, up to 5ATM water resistance and offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 Blood Oxygen meter, and female health tracking.

The Mi Smart Band 6 looks similar to the Mi Smart Band 5 and comes in 6 color variants – Black, Blue, Orange, Yellow, Olive, and Ivory. About the features, the Mi Smart Band 6, you will find 30 workout modes and fitness activities.

The workout modes include – Treadmill, Freestyle, Outdoor running, Cycling, Walking, Pool swimming, Rowing machine, Elliptical, Indoor cycling, Yoga, Jump rope, Dance, Indoor fitness, Gymnastics, HIIT, Core training, Stretching, Bowling, Badminton, Boxing, Stepper, Pilates, Basketball, Volleyball, Table tennis, Cricket, Ice skating, Kickboxing, Street dance, Zumba.

You will also find over 80 watch faces, Heart rate and sleep monitoring with women’s health tracking (provides recording and reminders for the menstrual cycle and ovulation phases), stress monitoring, breathing exercises, PAI vitality index assessment, idle alerts, step counter, goal setting, and allows quick replies to calls with preset messages in addition to all the features you get in the Mi Smart Band 5.

The Mi Smart Band 6 lasts up to 14 days in a single charge with a 125 mAh battery capacity. The price for the Mi Smart Band 6 starts at Rs 3,499, however, the price for the existing Mi Band Users (from Mi Band 1 to Mi Band 5) is ₹2,999. It will be available from 30th August 2021 at 12 PM.

Check out our unboxing and hands-on with the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 below.