Xiaomi unveils new Mi NoteBook Pro, Mi TV 5X, Mi Smart Band 6, Mi Router 4A, Mi 360 Camera, and more

Xiaomi has unveiled new smart products in its Smarter Living 2022 event today, the products include – Mi NoteBook Pro, Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi TV 5X (43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch), Mi Smart Band 6, Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition, and Xiaomi Running Shoes.

Mi NoteBook Series

The Mi NoteBook series includes two new laptops – Mi NoteBook Pro and Mi NoteBook Ultra with up to 3.2K display and 90 Hz refresh rate, up to 11-gen Intel Core i7 Processor and 16 GB RAM, 512 GB NVMe SSD, fingerprint scanner, all-metal design, 3-level backlit keyboard, and 12-hours of battery life with support for 65W USB Type-C fast charging.

The Mi NoteBook 15 Pro comes in total three variants, one with Intel Core i5-11300H clocked at 4.4 GHz (5 GHz Turbo Boost), Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, 512 GB NVMe SSD as the base variant, second variant with the bumped up RAM to 16 GB, and third is the topmost variant with Intel Core i7-11370H processor clocked at 4.8 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 5 GHz.

All the Mi NoteBook Pro variants come with a 14-inch size, 2.5K display (QuadHD), Aerospace grade Series 6 Aluminium design, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 3-level backlit Scissor Mechanism keyboard with 1.3 mm deep key travel and dedicated macro key, Multi-touch trackpad, a Fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button with support for

Windows Hello, HD webcam, 2x2W Stereo Speakers (DTS), 3.5 mm combo port (microphone + headphones), and 11 hours battery life with 65W USB Type-C fast charging.

Similarly, the Mi NoteBook 15 Ultra comes in total three variants, the base variant starts with Intel Core i5-11300H clocked at 4.4 GHz (5 GHz Turbo Boost), Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, 512 GB NVMe SSD, another variant with 16 GB RAM, and the topmost variant come with Intel Core i7-11370H processor clocked at 4.8 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 5 GHz.

The Mi NoteBook Ultra is sized at 15.6-inch with 3.2K display (3,200 x 2,000 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, Aerospace grade Series 6 Aluminium design, 3-level backlit Scissor Mechanism keyboard with 1.3 mm deep key travel and dedicated macro key, Multi-touch trackpad, a Fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button with support for Windows Hello, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, HD webcam, 2x2W Stereo Speakers (DTS), 3.5 mm combo port (microphone + headphones), and 12 hours battery life with 65W USB Type-C fast charging.

The price for the Mi NoteBook 15 Pro starts at Rs 56,999 for the base variant whereas the price for the Mi NoteBook 15 Ultra starts at Rs 63,999 for its base variant and goes to Rs 76,999 for its topmost variant. The new Mi laptops will be available from 31st August 2021 at 12 PM on Mi.com.

Mi TV 5X (43/50/55 inches)

The new Mi TV 5X series offers three new sizes of 4K televisions, 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch featuring premium metal bezel-less design, Vivid Picture Engine 2 with Adaptive Brightness, 4K HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Wide Colour Gamut (DCI-P3 94%), Dolby Atmos, Far-field mic + OK Google commands, and PatchWall 4 operating system with IMDB integration.

The Mi TV 5X series comes with 40W Speakers on 50-inch and 55-inch models and 30W speakers on 43-inch models, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI 2.1, as well as packs a quad-core A55 CPU, Mali G52 MP2 GPU, 2 GB RAM, and 16 GB onboard storage.

The price for the Mi TV 5X starts at Rs 31,999 for 43-inch, Rs 41,999 for 50-inch, and Rs 47,999 for 55-inch sizes. The smart televisions will be available from 7th September 2021 at 12 PM on Mi.com.

Mi Smart Band 6

The Mi Smart Band 6 is a fitness band with a 1.56-inch Full AMOLED display (152 x 486 pixels resolution, 326 ppi pixel density, and 450 nits adjustable brightness), with up to 5ATM water resistance, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

It offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 Blood Oxygen meter, and female health tracking and 30 workout modes and fitness activities. It comes in 6 color variants – Black, Blue, Orange, Yellow, Olive, and Ivory.

You will also find over 80 watch faces, Heart rate and sleep monitoring with women’s health tracking (provides recording and reminders for the menstrual cycle and ovulation phases), stress monitoring, breathing exercises, PAI vitality index assessment, idle alerts, step counter, goal setting, and allows quick replies to calls with preset messages in addition to all the features you get in the Mi Smart Band 5.

The Mi Smart Band 6 lasts up to 14 days in a single charge with a 125 mAh battery capacity. The price for the Mi Smart Band 6 starts at Rs 3,499, however, the price for the existing Mi Band Users (from Mi Band 1 to Mi Band 5) is ₹2,999. It will be available from 30th August 2021 at 12 PM.

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro

The Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro is a home security camera that supports 360-degree surveillance with support for 2K video resolution, full-color picture in low light, dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity. It also offers dual noise reduction microphones, Physical Privacy Shield, Bluetooth gateway, AI Human detection, and Cloud storage.

It supports a microSD card up to 32 GB, weighs 349 grams, and supports Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0 operating systems. The price for the Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro starts at Rs 4,499 and will be available from 15th September 2021 at 12 PM on Mi.com.

Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition

The Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition comes with a built-in dual-core CPU (880 MHz, quad threads), gigabit network ports, dual-band Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, and four Omni-directional high-gain antennas with anti-hacking security and safety features.

It offers speeds up to 1,167 Mbps for faster streaming and data transfer. The price for the Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition starts at Rs 2,199 and will be available from 15th September 2021 at 12 PM on Mi.com.

Xiaomi Running Shoes

The Xiaomi Running Shoes features 4D high elastic fit for flexibility and comfort, 5-in-1 advanced unimoulding technology, anti-microbial microban protection, herringbone locking system, and high-density ankle comfort. The shoes come in Black, Blue, and Grey color options and starts at Rs 2,699.