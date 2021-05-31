realme’s latest 5G phone is the realme X7 Max (which is the upper variant of its Pro variant – the realme X7 Pro) has been launched in India featuring the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor, and 50W SuperDart fast charging. The realme X7 Max is the flagship variant with everything at max, specs include as much as 12 GB RAM, 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, 64 MP camera, and stainless steel vapour cooling. Here’s what we have to say in our realme X7 Max review.

realme X7 Max Specifications

Display: 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 1000 nits peak brightness

realme UI 2.0, Android 11

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G octa-core CPU up to 3.0 GHz frequency

Mali-G77 MC9 (9-core) Graphics

8 GB OR 12 GB RAM

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 on-board, no microSD card support

Triple Cameras (64 MP Sony IMX682 primary + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP macro), dual-LED flash

16 MP

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock

Dual 5G network, nano SIMs, no microSD card slot

4,500 mAh

50W SuperDart Charge fast charging, 50% in 16 minutes

₹26,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

4th June 2021, 12 PM on Flipkart, realme.com, and offline stores

Design, Display, & Build

One of the major upgrades that we can see is the design, the realme X7 Max has a dual-tone finish design, one side has a glossy surface with colorful patterns and on the other side has a matte finish texture giving you a nice and relaxed feel as compared to its Pro variant.

The realme X7 Max features a plastic design with plastic side frames and IPX4 certification for splash-proof design. The backside has a 3D realme logo that glows, and a triple camera setup featuring a 64 MP camera. The front side has an in-display selfie camera and a bezel-less-like display. The overall build quality is solid, slim, and light in weight.

Another major thing that will amaze you is its 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, the front side offers a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen with a fast 120 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate. It offers a 1000 nits peak brightness competing with flagship devices like iPhones and top-of-the-line Androids.

It uses a Super AMOLED panel with 100% DCI-P3 color space, 91.7% screen-to-body aspect ratio, great brightness levels and offers an in-display fingerprint scanner for securing the phone. It also uses dual ambient light sensors to automatically adjust the brightness of the screen

There’s the punch-hole camera on the front corner with a single camera fr selfie needs ad video calling. The bottom side has a USB Type-C port with 50W fast charging support, a loudspeaker, microphone, and 3.5 mm jack which can be useful, it’s Pro variant misses out on the audio port and uses a 3.5 mm converter instead.

The top side has another microphone and a speaker at the earpiece for stereo sound effects. The left side has two individual volume keys and dual 5G SIM with dual 5G standby, and no microSD card support while the right side has a power key in Yellow theme.

Take a look at our first look and first impressions of the realme X7 Max.

Software & User Interface

Finally, the Max variant has an upgraded Android version 11, realme X7 Max now offers the new realme UI 2.0 software that uses the new Android 11 out-of-the-box. The Android 11 on the phone uses a security patch dated 5th February 2021.

The realme UI 2.0 feels super smooth due to its 120 Hz display and 360 Hz touch sampling rate, the interface is fast and light, the transitions, and the animations appear to be ultra-smooth when you interact on the screen or with the UI.

The home-grown UI has been upgraded with 100+ customizations including theme color, dark modes, icon packs, and more. The realme UI 2.0 feels smooth, light in weight, less bloatware that can be further removed if not required.

You get a handful of third-party apps like Facebook, Flipkart, Snapchat as well as a few apps from realme such as the realme Link. You can remove them if not need, the interface is ad-free as far as we have used it and does not hamper the user experience.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The main highlight of the phone is its CPU, it packs a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G flagship CPU clocked at 3.0 GHz coupled with as much as 12 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage that doesn’t expand via a microSD, no slot is provided on the phone. There’s one more variant, the base variant starts at 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and it seems this is the first Android smartphone with the Dimensity 1200 CPU.

The Mediatek Dimensity 1200 is a high-end SoC with 5G support consisting of 1+3+4 core configurations, one high-performance ARM Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3.0 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6 GHz, and four power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. Furthermore, the chip integrates a 9-core ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU for graphics application and GPU-intensive tasks.

The new SoC delivers 18% reduced transistor density and 8% reduced power consumption as compared to the Dimensity 1000+ found on the realme X7 Pro. In addition to that, it now comes with faster storage, dual-channel UFS 3.1 resulting in 50% increased read/write speed as compared to a single-channel UFS (realme X7 Pro).

Our benchmarks suggest that the Dimensity 1200 crosses over 6,00,000 points in the AnTuTu benchmark close to the Snapdragon 865. On the performance side, in a nutshell, it is as good as the Snapdragon 865, the Dimensity 1200 is recommended for a multitasker and heavy gamer.

The Geekbench 5 CPU benchmark scores 976 points in single-core and 3,311 in multi-core. Geekbench 5 GPU benchmark scores 5,870 points. The read-write speed of the UFS storage is at a peak of 1,916 MB/s (read) and 1,277 MB/s (write).

Gaming can be entertaining, the Mali-G77 MC9 (9-core graphics) is used for gaming on the go, the same GPU found in the realme X7 Pro. The Dimensity 1200 SoC is further handled by stainless steel vapour cooling system for heat dissipation. It’s useful during long gaming hours. The realme X7 Max offers one of the best gaming experiences in its class, you will be able to play almost all games in high graphics without any lags.

Cameras

There’s a 64 MP main camera utilizing the Sony IMX682 sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, and 2 MP macro sensor. On the camera’s front, you will find a triple camera setup at the rear side and a single camera on the front. Pretty much the same configuration you see in their midrangers, however, it appears to be below the Pro variant’s quad setup, the primary sensor is IMX682 in Max variant versus the IMX686 in the realme X7 Pro, hence the performance could be slightly closer if not identical. The front side has a 16 MP camera for selfie needs.

The camera interface appears to be as usual, however with some additional features and modes such as Dual Video, Movie mode, Ultra night mode, and the 64 MP manual mode. You also have the AI Passport photo which saves you a trip to professional studios. You will find Portrait, 64 MP, Ultra Macro, Panorama, Slo-mo (240 fps), Time-Lapse, wide-angle, bokeh video, ultra steady video, as well as ultra night mode in video.

The camera also records 4K at 60 fps and super slow-motion videos at 960 fps or the regular 120 fps at 1080p. You can record the wide Cinema view using the Movie mode with manual controls, the camera utilizes the full screen in this mode. Another useful feature is the Pro mode in the ultra-wide-angle mode which can be accessed in the Pro/Expert mode itself.

About the camera quality, the primary sensor which i. the IMX682 is a fascination in its triple camera setup, it captures amazing still shots in the daylight and offers decent night or low-light performance with the help of ultra night mode, but one needs to hold the phone still for a couple of seconds due to the lack of hardware stabilization. nevertheless, we can’t ask everything for this price.

Selfies turn out to be good and better than expected. The portraits are good in the daylight, but you can’t zoom in the portrait mode, wide-angle and macro shots are just okay, and just fills the space in the camera department, nothing special in the Macro camera, their performance can be comparable with the midrangers.

realme X7 Max Camera Samples

Battery Life & Charging

The realme X7 Max offers a battery of 4,500 mAh capacity with fast charging support. The battery performance is not bad, in fact, it’s great for what the phone offers, the realme X7 Max offers 5-layer security protection in its charging tech. It uses certain battery optimizations in a silent assist at the software level, which translates that the 4,500 mAh battery should provide a span of close to 2 days battery life on average use or around 1.5 days battery life on frequent use.

You will find that there’s the 50W SuperDart fast charging which is among the fastest charging smartphone technologies in the world in its class and it merely charges the battery in 16 minutes from 0% to 50%. To charge from 0% to 100%, it could take around 34 minutes which is quite neat. We’ve seen the same charging tech on other few realme phones, and it’s great to see it on the realme X7 Max.

The realme X7 Max supports OTG reverse charging 2.5W (5V, 5A) meaning it can be used as a power bank to charge other phones. This also adds to its features list and can be handy at times.

Verdict

realme X7 Max is a great smartphone when it comes to price, at ₹26,999, this smartphone has what it takes to compete with a flagship. Having a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, stainless steel vapour cooling system, 50W super-fast charging, the amazing 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen, and stereo speakers proves it all. There could be hardly any other recommendations we could give if this is the package, the realme X7 Max is highly recommended for those who are into gaming and heavy multitasking under ₹30,000.

Strength

Super bright screen (1000 nits brightness)

120 Hz smooth and responsive display | Super AMOLED

Fast 6nm Dimensity 1200 SoC | Good gaming performance

Fast storage performance (UFS 3.1)

Mind-boggling 50W charging | 50% in 16 minutes

Stereo Speakers

Dual 5G SIM Support

Good battery performance

64 MP camera is effective for stills

Weakness