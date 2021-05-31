Realme X7 Max launched in India; features 6.43-inch FHD+ 120Hz display and Dimensity 1200 SoC
As promised, Realme has today launched the Realme X7 Max smartphone in the Indian market after the company had previously launched the X7 and X7 Pro smartphone.
The phone comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ 120Hz Samsung Super AMOLED screen with 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 4096-level brightness adjustment, 1200 nits peak brightness, and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.
There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole notch on top of the screen that houses a 16-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling. As for the rear camera, it features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.
Underneath, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm SoC and comes with support for 5G SA/NA, stainless steel + copper VC cooling with large-area heat sink for 100% coverage that can reduce the temperature up to 15°C.
It has a matte finish that doesn’t attract fingerprints and a glossy strip that has Realme and ‘Dare To Leap’ branding. The phone has a linear vibration motor and 4D vibration. The device runs Android 11 with Realme UI and is powered by a 4500mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging.
Realme X7 Max Specifications
- Display: 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 2400×1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 98% NTSC color gamut, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor
- GPU: ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage
- OS: Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0
- Rear Camera: 64 MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, Sony IMX682 sensor + 8 MP 119-degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture + 2 MP macro camera
- Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.5 aperture
- Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio,
- Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), USB Type-C, and NFC
- Battery: 4500mAh with 50W fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹26,999
- 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹29,999
- Availability: From 4th June via Flipkart, Realme.com, and Offline Stores