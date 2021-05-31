Realme

Realme Smart TV 4K with bezel-less design goes official in India; pricing starts at ₹27,999

By Jeet

Along with the Realme X7 Max smartphone in the Indian market, the Chinese brand has also launched its new Realme Smart TV 4K lineup that includes two models — 43-inch and 50-inch, as the company had promised.

Both the models come with a 4K display (3840 x 2160 pixels) and support up to 1.07 Billion Colours with a color gamut of up to 83% NTSC and 90% DCI-P3 for rich and true colors. It also comes with Chroma Boost Picture Engine and TÜV Rheinland certified low blue light display screen.

They have a bezel-less display, measuring just 2.6mm slim which the company says is an improvement of 92 percent over the previous generation, offering a 97.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

For audio, the company offers 24W Quad Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos for a multi-dimensional sound with incredible clarity, and DTS Sound System. Underneath, it packs MediaTek’s quad-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz and Mali-G52MC1 GPU along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

It comes with Android TV 10 with Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Live channels. There’s also support for hands-free voice control, thanks to quad built-in microphones in the Smart TV.

The Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch model is priced at ₹27,999 while the 50-inch model costs ₹39,999. It will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores starting from June 4th.

