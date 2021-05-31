Realme Smart TV 4K with bezel-less design goes official in India; pricing starts at ₹27,999

Along with the Realme X7 Max smartphone in the Indian market, the Chinese brand has also launched its new Realme Smart TV 4K lineup that includes two models — 43-inch and 50-inch, as the company had promised.

Both the models come with a 4K display (3840 x 2160 pixels) and support up to 1.07 Billion Colours with a color gamut of up to 83% NTSC and 90% DCI-P3 for rich and true colors. It also comes with Chroma Boost Picture Engine and TÜV Rheinland certified low blue light display screen.

They have a bezel-less display, measuring just 2.6mm slim which the company says is an improvement of 92 percent over the previous generation, offering a 97.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

For audio, the company offers 24W Quad Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos for a multi-dimensional sound with incredible clarity, and DTS Sound System. Underneath, it packs MediaTek’s quad-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz and Mali-G52MC1 GPU along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

It comes with Android TV 10 with Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Live channels. There’s also support for hands-free voice control, thanks to quad built-in microphones in the Smart TV.

The Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch model is priced at ₹27,999 while the 50-inch model costs ₹39,999. It will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores starting from June 4th.