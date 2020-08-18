Along with the Realme C12 budget smartphone, the company has also launched the Realme C15 in the Indian market. This budget device was first launched in Indonesia last month.

The phone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 3+ protection on top. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

It comes in two memory variants — 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM as well as two internal storage options — 32 GB and 64 GB. There’s also a microSD card slot that allows users to expand the storage capacity up to 256 GB.

Coming to the camera department, there’s a quad-camera setup on the back — a first in the C-series for the company. It includes a 13 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP retro sensor, and a 2 MP mono camera lens.

On the front side, the device features an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The splash-resistant phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back for added security.

Just like other Realme smartphones, this one too is running the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s Realme UI on top. The phone is powered by a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Realme C15 comes in two color options in India — Power Blue and Power Silver. The 3 GB RAM model is priced at ₹9,999 while the 4 GB RAM model costs ₹10,999. It will go on sale from 27th August.

Realme C15 Specifications

Display: 6.52-inch HD+ 20:9 display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3/4 GB LPDDR4x Storage: 32/64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD

Realme UI based on Android 10 Rear Camera: 13 MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture + 2 MP retro sensor + 2 MP mono camera

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Others: Splash resistant (P2i coating), Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and micro USB port Colors: Power Blue and Power Silver

Power Blue and Power Silver Battery: 6000mAh with 18W fast charging

Realme C15 Price and Availability in India