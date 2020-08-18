After launching the Realme C12 budget smartphone in Indonesia last week, the company has now launched the same in the Indian market. The phone was launched along with the Realme C15 in India.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, along with 3 GB of RAM.

The phone comes packed with 32 GB of internal storage and supports memory expansion with a microSD card. In the camera department, the device has triple-camera setup on the back.

It features a 13 MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2 MP monochrome lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2 MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there’s a 5 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The splash-resistant smartphone is running the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Realme UI on top. The device is powered by a 6000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Realme C12 comes in two color options — Power Blue and Power Silver. It is priced at ₹8,999 and will be available for purchase in India from 24th August.

Realme C12 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ 20:9 display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution

MediaTek Helio G35 GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3 GB LPDDR4x Storage: 32 GB eMMC 5.1; expandable with microSD

Realme UI based on Android 10 Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP Macro Lens with f/2.4 aperture

5 MP Others: Splash resistant (P2i coating), Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and a micro USB port Colors: Power Blue and Power Silver

Realme C12 Pricing and Availability in India