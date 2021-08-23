Realme C21Y budget smartphone goes official in India; price starts at ₹8,999

After launching the Realme C21Y smartphone in Vietnam last month, the OPPO-backed smartphone maker has now launched the same device in the Indian market, expanding its lineup of entry-level smartphones in the country.

The Realme C21Y features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Unisoc T610 octa-core processor.

It comes in two memory variants — 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot allowing users to expand the storage capacity on the device.

As for the cameras, despite being an entry-level offering, there’s a triple-camera setup on the back. It features a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front side, there’s a 5MP snapper.

The smartphone is running Realme UI based on Android 11 OS. It has a fingerprint sensor mounted on the phone’s back panel. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports reverse charging functionality.

Realme C21Y Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

UNISOC T610 processor GPU: Mali-G52 GPU

3/4 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 32/64 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage; microSD card slot

Realme UI based on Android 11 Rear Camera: 13 MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP B&W sensor with f/2.4 aperture

5 MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/AGPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and micro USB port Battery: 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging

Pricing and Availability in India