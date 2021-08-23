OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earphones to go on sale from 26th August for ₹9,990

OnePlus had announced its new TWS earphones in the market — OnePlus Buds Pro which are touted to be the company’s “most advanced listening device” yet. Now, the company has officially launched them, revealing the pricing availability details for India.

In the Indian market, the OnePlus Buds Pro is priced at ₹9,990 and will be available for purchase in two colors — Glossy White and Matte Black, through Amazon.in, OnePlus Online Store, OnePlus Experience Stores, and partner stores, starting from 26th August.

In terms of design, they are shaped similar to the Apple AirPods Pro and comes with a shiny chrome stem. It also comes with a feature that the company describes as “smart adaptive noise cancellation,” which means they’ll automatically adjust how much noise cancellation is applied based on your environment.

each earbud has a three-mic setup that actively filters out noise levels of up to 40dB as needed to deliver a comfortable and tailored listening experience. The earbuds also come with support for Dolby Atmos audio.

The TWS earphones are powered by a pair of 11mm dynamic drivers and support Bluetooth 5.2, LHDC, and OnePlus Fast Pair. It also has a OnePlus Audio ID that allows users to create their personalized audio experience.

OnePlus Buds Pro can offer up to 38 hours of playback time with the charging case and on a single charge, they can last for about five hours with ANC enabled and about seven hours without ANC support. It also supports Warp Charge that can offer about 10 hours of listening with a 10-minute recharge. It can also be charged wirelessly, thanks to the Qi wireless charging support.