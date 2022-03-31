After the realme C35, realme has launched another smartphone in India under its affordable C Series, the realme C31 is a budget smartphone with an 8.4 mm slim design, triple cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery, and more. Here are our hands-on and first impressions of the realme C31 smartphone.

realme C31 Specifications

Display: 6.52-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate

realme UI R Edition, Android 11 CPU: 12nm Unisoc Tiger T612 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz

TBD Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB RAM

32 GB OR 64 GB internal storage, microSD slot up to 1 TB Main Camera: Triple cameras (13 MP + 2 MP macro + B&W), single LED flash

5 MP Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

4G network, dual SIM, dual 4G standby support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 10W (5V, 2A) charging

8.4 mm, 197 grams Price: ₹8,999 (3 GB + 32 GB), ₹9,999 (4 GB + 64GB)

The realme C31 is the successor to the last year’s realme C21. Compared to the realme C21 and realme C21Y, the realme C31 offers a newer and slimmer design (8.4 mm), an upgraded CPU (Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC), and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner to secure the phone.

The realme C31 comes with a dynamic texture design as thin as 8.4 mm and weighs 197 grams. The realme C31 uses a plastic body, but it feels good and solid in the hands. It offers TÜV Rheinland Smartphone High-Reliability Certification which means the smartphone is gone through rigorous tests to check its reliability.

On the front side, the realme C31 comes with a 6.52-inch IPS display with an HD+ resolution and uses a standard 60 Hz refresh rate. The front side has a notch-style selfie camera of 5 MP and triple cameras on the back. It comes in two color variants – Light Silver and Dark Green, we have the Dark Green Color variant as you can see in the images below.

You also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button for locking and unlocking the phone whereas the loudspeakers are on the backside and not on the bottom. The volume control is on the left side alongwith the dual SIM tray supporting the 4G network.

Moving to the bottom side, it has an age-old micro USB port and not the modern Type-C port that certain users may find disappointing. The bottom also holds a 3.5 mm audio jack and a microphone, the loudspeakers are at the backside of the phone.

The CPU has been upgraded compared to its predecessor, the realme C31 equips an entry-level octa-core CPU, the Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz at max. You can expect the performance to be suitable for daily use, it is equivalent to Snapdragon 662.

It comes in two variants, 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage as the base variant while the top variant is 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, the storage can be expanded via a microSD card on both variants.

Just like its bigger sibling realme C35, the realme C31 also runs on the Android 11 operating system with realme UI R Edition on top. It has a 5th March 2022 security patch which seems to be the latest from Google.

The realme UI R Edition is based on Android 11 and is designed for budget smartphones with a stock Android look. The realme UI 3.0 is a more advanced Android update compared to the R Edition interface, you can see the new realme UI 3.0 loaded with features.

On the camera’s front, the realme C31 offers a triple camera setup, much similar to its predecessor, you will find a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and one B&W camera. The smartphone offers a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W standard charging.

The realme C31 offers a new processor, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner compared to its predecessor, and comes with TÜV Rheinland Smartphone High-Reliability Certification. The rest specs seem identical to its previous generation phone realme C21. The price starts at ₹8,999 for its 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant and ₹9,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant.