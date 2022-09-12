realme has launched yet another C series smartphone in India, the realme C33 is currently the latest realme smartphone under the C series. The realme C33 is a budget smartphone with an 8.3 mm slim design, a 5,000 mAh battery, 50 MP AI camera, Unisoc T612 processor, and more. Here’s our hands-on with the realme C33 smartphone and its first impressions.

realme C33 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate

Software: realme UI S Edition, Android 12

CPU: 12nm Unisoc Tiger T612 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz

GPU: Mali-G57

Mali-G57 Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB RAM

Storage: 32 GB OR 64 GB internal storage, microSD slot up to 1 TB

Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 0.3 MP f/2.8 depth), single LED flash

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 0.3 MP f/2.8 depth), Selfie Camera: 5 MP

Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, dual 4G standby support

Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 10W (5V, 2A) charging

Thickness & Weight: 8.3 mm, 187 grams

Price: ₹8,999 (3 GB + 32 GB), ₹9,999 (4 GB + 64GB)

Availability: 12th September 2022, realme.com, Flipkart, and other retail stores

Offers: Flat ₹1,000 off on ICICI Bank cards

Similar to the realme C31, the realme C33 offers a newer and slimmer design (8.3 mm), a new Unisoc Tiger T612 CPU, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner compared to its predecessors. The realme C33 comes with a Boundless Sea Design with an 8.3 mm slim and flat look, the back has a sparkling design similar to what we saw on the realme 9i 5G.

On the backside, you can see its no-bump dual camera setup, the lenses are slightly popped out from the surface, it looks neat and gives the phone a nice look. About its build, the realme C33 uses a plastic body, but it does look good due to its sparkling design. It has TÜV Rheinland Smartphone High-Reliability Certification which means the smartphone is gone through rigorous tests to check its reliability.

On the front side, the realme C33 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS display with an HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and uses a standard 60 Hz refresh rate. The front side has a notch-style selfie camera of 5 MP and dual cameras on the back. It comes in three color variants – Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold, we got the Sandy Gold color variant as you can see in the images below.

There’s a 50 MP primary camera with an LED flash while there’s a 5 MP selfie camera on the front side at the notch. You will also find a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button for locking and unlocking the phone alongside the volume buttons on the right side. The bottom side has an age-old micro USB port and not the modern Type-C port, some users may find it disappointing due to its old USB interface. The bottom also holds a 3.5 mm audio jack, a microphone, and loudspeakers (mono).

On the left side, you will see a triple slot SIM tray with dual slots for 4G SIM cards and a dedicated microSD card slot with up to 1 TB of expansion. You get a 5,000 mAh battery with standard charging (10W – 5V/2A) which is slow for many users, at least you should expect an 18W charger.

The realme C33 equips an entry-level octa-core CPU, the Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz at max. You can expect the performance to be suitable for daily use, it is equivalent to Snapdragon 662 which you find in some phones in this price range. It comes in two variants, 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage as the base variant while the top variant is 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, the storage can be expanded via a microSD card on both variants.

About the software, the realme C33 runs on the latest Android 12 operating system with realme UI S Edition on top, a customized interface from realme with a security patch dated 5th July 2022. The realme UI S Edition is based on Android 12 and is designed for budget smartphones with a stock Android look. It’s similar to the realme UI 3.0 which is a more advanced Android update compared to the S Edition.

Verdict – realme C33

The realme C33 is the latest affordable 4G smartphone from realme and it has an 8.3 mm slim design, a decent octa-core Unisoc T612 CPU, a large 5,000 mAh battery, and comes with 50 MP camera. Aside from these, it also packs realme UI S Edition which is based on the Android 12 operating system. In our opinion, the realme C33, at the price of ₹8,999, has all the basic features you need for an entry-level smartphone, plus you get a great design and a good camera in this range. You don’t get a 90 Hz screen, 18W fast charging, and stereo speakers, you can certainly go with higher-budget smartphones if you want these features.