realme India has launched its latest smartwatch in India, this is the realme Watch 3 Pro featuring a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen, Multi-system Standalone GPS, Bluetooth calling, and offers a 10-day battery life. Here are our hands-on and first impressions of the realme Watch 3 Pro.

realme Watch 3 Pro Specifications

Display: 1.78-inch (4.52 cm) AMOLED touch display, 368 x 448 pixels resolution, 325 ppi, 500 nits brightness, 50fps – 60fps refresh rate

Software : Proprietary, realme Link app

Protection: IP68 Certified, Dust and water-resistant

Sensors: Heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope

Features: Bluetooth Calling, Multi-system Standalone GPS, 24-hour real-time Heart rate monitor, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, 110+ Sports modes, 100+ Watch Faces, Sleep Monitoring, 24/7 Stress Monitoring

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Battery & Charging: 345 mAh, 10 days battery runtime, USB Magnetic charger

OS Compatibility: Android 5.1+, iOS 11.0+

Dimensions: 253.8 mm x 36.8 mm x 11.7 mm (including straps)

Weight: 40.7g (with strap)

Straps: 22 mm Silicone

Price: ₹4,999

Offers: Flat ₹500 off as launch offer

The realme Watch 3 Pro is the advanced variant of the realme Watch 3 which we saw a few weeks ago, you will see a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen instead of TFT LCD and a Multi-system Standalone GPS while the realme Watch 3 Pro shares several features from its realme Watch 3 variant. One of the best addition to the Watch 3 Pro is the Bluetooth calling support which means you can directly make calls and receive calls right on the watch.

Moving to its design, the smartwatch offers a chrome-finished square-shaped design identical to the realme Watch 3, but with a display of 1.78-inch (4.52 cm) and it’s AMOLED, not the TFT-LCD. The display is equipped with a retina-grade AMOLED HD curved display with narrower bezels, a larger field of view, and a faster response time. It has a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels with 325 ppi, 500 nits brightness, and offers a 50fps – 60fps refresh rate giving you a smooth touch response.

The realme Watch 3 weighs about 40.7 grams with its straps and has an 11.7 mm thickness. The smartwatch has an IP68 water-resistant design which means it can resist water and dust up to certain limits. The overall design and build quality of the realme Watch 3 Pro appear to be great.

The bottom side has a heart rate sensor and a SpO2 sensor alongside the charging pins for its USB magnetic charger. The magnetic USB charger easily sticks to the backside, realme says the battery life is 10 days on a full charge. The straps can be easily removed by sliding the latch on the sides and changing them to your liking, different types of straps are available for different styles and occasions.

There’s a big menu button on the right side of the watch, it takes you to the homescreen or apps menu where you can access a bunch of functions of the watch including activities, workout modes, Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measuring, weather, and more. The left side has a loudspeaker and a microphone both used for Bluetooth calling functionality.

The watch has a built-in 345 mAh battery and a low-power chipset which helps deliver up to 10 days of long battery life with standard daily use of GPS and Bluetooth calling. With the multi-system standalone GPS and cywee’s professional GPS positioning algorithm, the watch accurately records your movement track and lasts up to 20+ hours under continuous GPS use.

The watch equips Cywee professional sports algorithm that intelligently identifies walking, running, cycling, elliptical, and rowing machine.

The smartwatch comes with the latest version of Bluetooth i.e. version 5.3 and it pairs via the realme Link app on your smartphone, you will need to install the realme Link app and follow the pairing instructions on the app. The app shows you all the health-related info and detailed statistics of your activity as well as customization of watch faces, smartwatch features, and more.

The realme Watch 3 Pro offers a customized smartwatch interface, it comes with realme’s home-grown watch UI that packs compressive health features along with 110+ built-in workout modes and 100+ Watch Faces that can be used to customize the smartwatch’s homescreen. You can view the detailed health info by tapping the Health tab at the bottom of the realme Link app. You can also customize the watch faces from the app as well as long press on the screen to change the watch faces.

The interface as you can see offers a bunch of features, pressing the menu button gives you access to the activity/workout modes as well as Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measuring, Phone/Dialer, stress measurement, weather, Women’s health, and more. The features include a 24/7 Heart rate sensor for continuous heart rate monitoring, a SpO2 sensor for Blood Oxygen monitoring, an accelerometer, gyroscope, along with traits like app notifications, Bluetooth calling, 110+ workout modes, 100+ watch faces, Sleep Monitoring, 24/7 Stress Monitoring, alarms, and more.

Another handy feature of the smartwatch is the Bluetooth calling functionality that allows you to directly use the watch’s built-in speaker and microphone to make voice calls. It works as a Bluetooth audio device for calling which can be seen on the phone’s calling menu. You don’t need your smartphone to make calls, just answer directly from the watch.

Verdict – realme Watch 3 Pro

The realme Watch 3 Pro packs a bunch of useful features, you get several workout modes and watch faces, plus 24/7 heart rate monitoring, a SpO2 meter, women’s health monitoring, and with its dedicated GPS, it tracks all your fitness activities more accurately. You can make and receive calls via its Bluetooth calling feature, it has an AMOLED display, an IP68 water-resistant design, and lasts up to 10 days on a full charge. The realme Watch 3 Pro is a great choice if you want a smartwatch with the most features at a price of ₹4,999.