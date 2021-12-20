realme GT 2 Pro to feature world’s first bio-based design, 150-degree ultra-wide camera and more

realme is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone in India, the company has unveiled the realme GT 2 Pro at the GT 2 Series Special Event and introduced the world’s first innovations on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone. realme announced three new main features of the realme GT 2 Pro in terms of design, photography, and communication.

realme has once again partnered with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa for the Paper Tech Master Design, realme says that the phone uses the world’s first Bio-based smartphone design. The realme GT 2 Pro’s back cover is made of sustainable Sabic bio-based materials extracted from renewable raw materials such as paper pulp and fallen leaves that can reduce carbon emissions by up to 63% per kilogram and can reduce potential fossil feedstock consumption by up to 35%.

Sabic bio-based material has passed the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) and also other extremely stringent environmental regulation standards such as REACH, RoHS, and EPEAT.

The realme GT 2 Pro box has eco-friendly packaging utilizing just 0.3% plastic, compared to 21.7% in the older models. Alongside, it uses eco-friendly Soy Ink for printing, used for the color box and the user manual.

The Realme GT 2 Pro features the world’s first 150-degree ultrawide-angle camera expanding to a 278% higher FOV (field-of-view) than the primary unit’s 89-degree FOV, allowing you to capture photos with a wider perspective.

realme has also announced that it has developed the world’s first fisheye mode to make the pictures more visually appealing by producing an ultra-long depth of field effect. With a large field of view, the overall picture becomes even more visually appealing.

For better communication, the realme GT 2 Pro will feature an Antenna Array Matrix System consisting of three technologies – the world’s first Ultra Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching technology, a Wi-Fi Enhancer, and 360-degree near-field communication (NFC) technology.

realme’s HyperSmart antenna switching technology is designed with 12 wrap-around antennas covering all sides of the smartphone and supporting mainstream bands in almost all directions, all with the same signal strength. This allows realme GT 2 Pro to intelligently evaluate the signal strength of all antennas and automatically select the one with the best signal.

The Wi-Fi Enhancer uses a symmetrical Wi-Fi antenna design, claimed to improve the signal stability by 20% around the phone compared to the asymmetrical design. realme GT 2 Pro also has the top two cellular antennas with an NFC signal transceiver function increasing its sensing area by 500% and sensing distance by 20%. The upper portion of the smartphone can sense NFC signals allowing the chip to be used for swiping cards or smartphones

realme said that the realme GT 2 series is coming soon, without revealing the launch date.