Realme GT Neo2T goes official; features 6.3-inch FHD+ display, Dimensity 1200 SoC, 12GB RAM, and more

As expected, Realme has today officially launched its latest smartphone — Realme GT Neo2T, which was teased by the company last week. The launch of this latest GT-series phone comes just a few weeks after the launch of GT Neo2 in China.

The smartphone features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ 120Hz Samsung Super AMOLED screen with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 4096-level brightness adjustment, 1000 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, coupled with ARM G77 MC9 GPU. The device comes packed with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

In the camera department, it comes with a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 64 MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8 MP 119.7° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture, and a 2 MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor added security. Other features on the device include stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res audio. It runs the Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging technology.

The Realme GT Neo2T comes in Jet Black and Glaze White colors with a starting price of 2,099 yuan (~$327) and will be available for purchase in China from 1st November. The company will be offering a 200 yuan discount for the first sale.

Realme GT Neo2T Specifications

Display: 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate

Pricing and Availability