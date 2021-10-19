Apple MacBook Pro powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max chips officially launched

It’s been a long time since Apple revamped the MacBook Pro lineup. After rumors and leaks for several months, the Cupertino-based technology giant has today officially launched the latest MacBook Pro 2021 models.

The new Apple MacBook Pro comes in two different sizes — 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch. The 14-inch model has a screen resolution of 3024 x 1964 pixels while the 16-inch model has a 3456 x 2234 pixels screen resolution. The Mini LED screen has support for ProMotion high refresh rate of 120Hz.

Apple is expanding the usage of the notch on top of the display from its iPhone lineup to MacBook with this new launch. Yes, the new MacBook Pro 2021 features a notch on top of the screen. It is of the same size as the menu bar, allowing the company to offer a more screen-to-body ratio.

As expected, the new laptop models come powered by the new Apple Silicon chips. The company announced two new processors — M1 Pro and M1 Max. The Apple M1 Pro is built using a 5nm process and is a 10-core chip with eight high-performance cores and two efficiency cores. It is claimed to be 70 percent faster than the M1 chipset launched by Apple last year.

On the other hand, the M1 Max chipset has the same configuration as the M1 Pro but comes with double memory bandwidth as the M1 Pro (400GB/s) and also has 32 graphics cores. It supports up to 64 GB of memory.

As for the camera, there’s an improvement in the webcam offered with the device as the new models now come with a 1080p resolution sensor with an f/2.0 four-element lens. There’s also a redesigned scissor-switch mechanism for the keyboard.

In a relief for the majority of the users, Apple is bringing back some of the ports. Along with the three USB-C / Thunderbolt ports, the company is also offering an HDMI socket and SD card slot, the most demanded feature.

Also, the touch bar at the top of the keyboard has been replaced with the function keys and it seems that the touch bar is now gone for good. Apart from the ports, the company is also bringing back magnetic charging port. It now has a new version of the MagSafe connector but users can still charge via USB-C.

Devices powered by the Apple Silicon chips offer good battery performance and the same continues with the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The 14-inch MacBook Pro model is said to run for 17 hours while playing videos and the 16-inch model is claimed to have 21 hours of usage. The devices also come with fast charging support as about 50 percent of battery life can be refilled in about 30 minutes.

Coming to the pricing, the 14-inch MacBook Pro model starts at $1,999 while the 16-inch model has a starting price of $2,499. The company is also keeping the 13-inch M1-powered MacBook Pro around, which was launched last year.

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 Price in India

MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 Pro 8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD – ₹1,94,900 M1 Pro 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD – ₹2,39,900

MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 Pro 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD – ₹2,39,900 M1 Pro 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD – ₹2,59,900 M1 Max 10-Core CPU, 32-Core GPU, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD – ₹3,29, 900



All these new MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max are available to order today on the Apple India store and will be available in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers starting from 26th October.