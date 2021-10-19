Apple’s third-generation AirPods come with Spatial Audio and Adaptive EQ

Apple has a widely popular lineup of true wireless earphones under the AirPods branding and with the increasing competition in the market, it launches an updated version at regular intervals to stay ahead of others.

Today, at its “Unleashed” event, Apple has announced the third generation of its entry-level TWS earbuds, dubbed as Apple AirPods. These new earphones come with a revamped design, as well as some new features.

The company is bringing Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive experience. Further, Apple adds that support for the AAC-ELD codec enables improved speech quality.

Apple also says that the microphones are covered with “acoustic mesh” to help reduce wind noise. There’s also a newly added support for Adaptive EQ that tunes the audio in real-time and works similar to Adaptive EQ on AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

The third iteration of AirPods is IPX4 rated, making it sweat and water-resistant. There’s also support for hands-free Siri and a skin sensor that detects when the earphones are worn or not for the auto-playback functionality to work properly.

There’s also a new one-touch setup quickly pairs the buds with Apple products. As for the battery life, the company claims six hours of listening time and 30 hours of total usage with the charging case. Also, the charging case now comes with support for MagSafe charging.

The new Apple AirPods are priced at $179 in the United States. It is now up for pre-order and will start shipping from next week. In India, they are priced at ₹18,500 and will begin shipping from 26th October.