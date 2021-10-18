OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition goes official in India for ₹16,999

OnePlus has today officially launched the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition in the Indian market, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP).

This is the second custom edition of the OnePlus Watch in India after the company had launched the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition in July. The Chinese company had first teased the Harry Potter Edition at the time of launching the smartwatch.

It shows the iconic Harry Potter logo when the device is turned on. The smartwatch also supports dynamic-face watches that let the user customize the UI from one of the famed Hogwarts houses – Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, or Ravenclaw – or choose to have the Hogwarts crest or its silhouette.

There are also custom fonts, animations, and icons for the menu screen, inspired by the Wizarding World. It also has a vegan leather band which is embossed with the Hogwarts crest. The corrosion-resistant case also comes with a lightning bolt and the Harry Potter’s scar inscribed on the power button.

As for the specifications, everything remains the same as the standard model. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and 4 GB of internal storage and is compatible with most Bluetooth earbuds for wireless music playback on the go.

It is rated IP68 for up 5ATM+, making it water and dust-resistant. For fitness, there is support for 110+ workouts and comes with a built-in GPS for tracking activity. There’s also support for blood oxygen saturation monitoring, stress detection, breathing training, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders.

The wearable device is powered by a 402mAh battery and offers up to two weeks of usage and up to a week of usage for active users. It has fast charging support that offers all-day power in just five minutes and power to run for a week in just 20 minutes.

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition is priced at ₹16,999 and will be available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Red Cable Club app, and offline OnePlus Experience Stores starting from 21st October 2021.