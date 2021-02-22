Realme GT smartphone’s official images showcases design and confirms 64MP triple camera setup

Realme GT smartphone is all set to go official on 4th March and ahead of the launch, the company has today shared some of the images of the smartphone on Weibo, showcasing its design.

The images shared by the company shows only the back panel of the phone and not the front. It features a rectangular camera module placed in the top-left corner, with three camera sensors placed vertically. The primary camera sensor is of 64 MP.

At the bottom, there’s a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is now missing in most of the devices getting launched. While the front of the phone has not been teased, leaks reveal that the phone will come with an under-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

The Realme GT is being endorsed by Chinese actor and singer Yang Mi. The company is expected to launch the smartphone in leather and glass back editions in the Chinese market. The phone is also expected to be launched globally.

If the previous reports are to be believed, then the smartphone will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is likely to pack up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In the software department, the phone will be running the Android 11 OS with the Realme UI 2.0 on top. While the standard model will have support for 65W fast charging, the Pro variant is expected to support 125W UltraDart charging.

