In December 2020, Redmi had launched the Redmi 9 Power smartphone in the Indian market in two variants — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. Now, the company has launched the third variant in the lineup which comes packed with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The new 6 GB + 128 GB model of the Redmi 9 Power comes in four color options — Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red, and Electric Green. The phone is priced at Rs 12,999 and is available in India through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and Mi Studio, starting today.

Apart from the memory configuration, everything else remains the same in terms of specifications. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD Dotdrop screen with 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. In the camera department, it features a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 48 MP Samsung GM1 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection. Running on Android 10-based MIUI 12, the smartphone is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery that offers 18W fast charging support.

Redmi 9 Power Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 400 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 400 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 610 GPU

Adreno 610 GPU RAM: 4/6 GB LPPDDR4x RAM

4/6 GB LPPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.1 or 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

64 GB UFS 2.1 or 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage OS: Android 10 with MIUI 12

Android 10 with MIUI 12 Rear Camera: 48 MP primary Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro sensor

48 MP primary Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro sensor Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Splash resistant (P2i coating)

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Splash resistant (P2i coating) Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C Battery: 6000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India