Redmi 9 Power budget smartphone goes official in India; pricing starts at ₹10,999
As promised, Xiaomi has today officially launched its new Redmi 9 Power smartphone in the Indian market, expanding the portfolio of Redmi 9 lineup devices.
The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display that offers a 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
In the camera department, there’s a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 48 MP Samsung GM1 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.
The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection. Running on Android 10-based MIUI 12, the smartphone is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery that offers 18W fast charging support.
The Redmi 9 Power comes in four color options — Mighty Black, Fiery Red, Electric Green, and Blazing Blue. The 64 GB storage model is priced at ₹10,999 while the 128 GB storage variant costs ₹11,999. Both the models will be available for purchase in India from 21st December through online and offline stores.
Redmi 9 Power Specifications
- Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 400 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 610 GPU
- RAM: 4 GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.1 or 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- OS: Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro sensor
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Splash resistant (P2i coating)
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C
- Battery: 6000 mAh with 18W fast charging
Pricing and Availability in India
- 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage: ₹10,999
- 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹11,999
- Availability: From 22nd December