Redmi 9 Power budget smartphone goes official in India; pricing starts at ₹10,999

As promised, Xiaomi has today officially launched its new Redmi 9 Power smartphone in the Indian market, expanding the portfolio of Redmi 9 lineup devices.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display that offers a 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, there’s a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 48 MP Samsung GM1 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection. Running on Android 10-based MIUI 12, the smartphone is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery that offers 18W fast charging support.

The Redmi 9 Power comes in four color options — Mighty Black, Fiery Red, Electric Green, and Blazing Blue. The 64 GB storage model is priced at ₹10,999 while the 128 GB storage variant costs ₹11,999. Both the models will be available for purchase in India from 21st December through online and offline stores.

Redmi 9 Power Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 400 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Pricing and Availability in India