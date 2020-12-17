ASUS launches new laptops powered by 11th-gen Intel processors in India

ASUS has today expanded its laptop offerings in the Indian market with the launch of new devices under the Zenbook and Vivobook lineup. The newly launched devices come powered by the latest 11th-generation Intel processors.

ZenBook Flip S (UX371)

The laptop comes with a luxurious design, says the company. It features a 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR display and offers bright and enhanced visuals with the ultra-vivid PANTONE Validated color accuracy.

The device also comes with the new Intel Evo platform certification, ensuring a premium experience and better power efficiency. It is powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

It weighs a little over 1 kg and measures 13.9mm thin, making it a good choice for on-the-go productivity and creativity.

ZenBook Flip 13

This device comes with a 13.3-inch Full HD display that offers 1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and is powered by the Intel Core i7-1165G7 chipset, coupled with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD.

It also has an Intel Iris Xe built-in graphics processor that handles the graphical performance on the device. It offers several physical ports, including a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A), Thunderbolt 4 (Type C), and an HDMI port.

ZenBook 14 (UX435)

As the name indicates, this one features a 14-inch FHD LED Nanoedge touch display and offers an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. Similar to the other devices announced today, this one too is powered by Intel 11th Gen Core i7 processor.

Unlike other models, this laptop packs NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU and has a screen pad with ScreenXpert 2.0 that is claimed to help boost productivity.

VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470)

This is another 14-inch offering from the company that comes packed with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 chipset, which offers a Turbo boost frequency of up to 4.2GHz and packs an Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics processor.

In the memory department, the device packs 8 GB RAM and a super-fast PCIe SSD for storage. There’s also a flippable 360-degree Ergolife hinge.

Key Specifications

Model No Processor Graphics Display RAM Storage ASUS ZenBook Flip S UX371 Intel Core i7- 1165G7 processor Intel Iris Xe graphics 13” LED-backlit OLED 4K UHD 400 nits 100% DCI-P3 Pantone Validated display with HDR support 16:9 slim-bezel NanoEdge touchscreen 16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4X onboard 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435EG Intel Core i7-1165G7 or Intel Core i5- 1135G7 NVIDIA GeForce MX450 with 2GB GDDR6 memory 14.0″ (16:9) LED-backlit Full- HD 60Hz display (touchscreen only on UX435EG) Up to 16 GB 4266 MHz LPDDR4X onboard Up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470) Intel Core i3 1115G4 or Core i5 1135G7 Intel Iris Xe graphics 14″ Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45% NTSC coverage Up to 8 GB 4266MHz DDR4 RAM Up to 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EZ) Intel Core i5-1135G7 Intel Iris Xe graphics Max 4GB LPDDR4X 14″ Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45% NTSC coverage 8 GB 4266MHz DDR4 RAM 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD VivoBook S S13 (S333) Intel Core i5-1135G7 Intel Iris Xe graphics 13.3″ LED-backlit FHD IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratio 8 GB 3200MHz LPDDR4 512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD VivoBook S S14 (S433) Intel Core i5 – 1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 Intel Iris Xe graphics 14″ LED-backlit FHD IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratio Up to 8 GB DDR4 512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD ASUS VivoBook S S15 (S532) Intel Core i5 1135G7 / i7 1165G7 NVIDIA MX350 2GB GDDR5 15.6″ Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45% NTSC coverage 8 GB DDR4 RAM 512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD ASUS Zenbook 13 (UX325EA) Intel Core i5 1135G7 / i7 1165G7 Intel Iris Xe graphics 13.3-inch, LCD, FHD 16:9, IPS-level Panel, Anti-glare display, LED Backlit Up to 16 GB 4266 MHz LPDDR4X Up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363) Intel Core i5 1135G7 / i7 1165G7 Intel Iris Xe graphics Touch screen, 13.3-inch, OLED, FHD 16:9, IPS-level Panel Up to 16 GB 4266 MHz LPDDR4X 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD with 32GB Intel Optane Memory

Pricing and Availability in India