Other StuffAsus

ASUS launches new laptops powered by 11th-gen Intel processors in India

By Jeet

ASUS has today expanded its laptop offerings in the Indian market with the launch of new devices under the Zenbook and Vivobook lineup. The newly launched devices come powered by the latest 11th-generation Intel processors.

ZenBook Flip S (UX371)

Zenbook-Flip-S

The laptop comes with a luxurious design, says the company. It features a 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR display and offers bright and enhanced visuals with the ultra-vivid PANTONE Validated color accuracy.

The device also comes with the new Intel Evo platform certification, ensuring a premium experience and better power efficiency. It is powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

It weighs a little over 1 kg and measures 13.9mm thin, making it a good choice for on-the-go productivity and creativity.

ZenBook Flip 13

Asus-Zenbook-Flip-13

This device comes with a 13.3-inch Full HD display that offers 1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and is powered by the Intel Core i7-1165G7 chipset, coupled with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD.

It also has an Intel Iris Xe built-in graphics processor that handles the graphical performance on the device. It offers several physical ports, including a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A), Thunderbolt 4 (Type C), and an HDMI port.

ZenBook 14 (UX435)

Asus-Zenbook-14

As the name indicates, this one features a 14-inch FHD LED Nanoedge touch display and offers an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. Similar to the other devices announced today, this one too is powered by Intel 11th Gen Core i7 processor.

Unlike other models, this laptop packs NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU and has a screen pad with ScreenXpert 2.0 that is claimed to help boost productivity.

VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470)

ASUS-VivoBook-Flip-14

This is another 14-inch offering from the company that comes packed with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 chipset, which offers a Turbo boost frequency of up to 4.2GHz and packs an Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics processor.

In the memory department, the device packs 8 GB RAM and a super-fast PCIe SSD for storage. There’s also a flippable 360-degree Ergolife hinge.

Key Specifications

Model NoProcessorGraphicsDisplayRAMStorage
ASUS ZenBook Flip S UX371Intel Core i7- 1165G7 processorIntel Iris Xe graphics13” LED-backlit OLED 4K UHD 400 nits 100% DCI-P3

Pantone Validated display with HDR support

16:9 slim-bezel NanoEdge touchscreen

16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4X onboard1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435EGIntel Core i7-1165G7 or Intel Core i5- 1135G7NVIDIA GeForce MX450 with 2GB GDDR6 memory14.0″ (16:9) LED-backlit Full- HD 60Hz display (touchscreen only on UX435EG)Up to 16 GB 4266 MHz LPDDR4X onboardUp to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470)Intel Core i3 1115G4 or Core i5 1135G7Intel Iris Xe graphics14″ Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45% NTSC coverageUp to 8 GB 4266MHz DDR4 RAMUp to 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EZ)Intel Core i5-1135G7Intel Iris Xe graphics Max 4GB LPDDR4X14″ Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45% NTSC coverage8 GB 4266MHz DDR4 RAM512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD
VivoBook S S13 (S333)Intel Core i5-1135G7Intel Iris Xe graphics13.3″ LED-backlit FHD IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratio8 GB 3200MHz LPDDR4512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD
VivoBook S S14 (S433)Intel Core i5 – 1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7Intel Iris Xe graphics14″ LED-backlit FHD IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratioUp to 8 GB DDR4512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD
ASUS VivoBook S S15 (S532)Intel Core i5 1135G7 / i7

1165G7

NVIDIA MX350 2GB GDDR515.6″ Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45% NTSC coverage8 GB DDR4 RAM512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD
 

ASUS Zenbook 13 (UX325EA)

Intel Core i5 1135G7 / i7

1165G7

 

Intel Iris Xe graphics

 

13.3-inch, LCD, FHD 16:9, IPS-level Panel, Anti-glare display, LED Backlit

Up to 16 GB 4266 MHz LPDDR4XUp to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD
 

ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363)

Intel Core i5 1135G7 / i7

1165G7

 

Intel Iris Xe graphics

Touch screen, 13.3-inch, OLED, FHD 16:9, IPS-level PanelUp to 16 GB 4266 MHz LPDDR4X 

512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD with 32GB Intel Optane Memory

 

Pricing and Availability in India

  • ZenBook Flip S UX371EA – Rs 149,990
  • ZenBook Flip 13 UX363EA – Rs 94,990
  • ZenBook 14 UX435 – Rs 99,990
  • ZenBook 14 UX425EA – Rs 77,990
  • ZenBook 13 UX325EA – Rs 79,990
  • VivoBook S S15 S532EQ – Rs 72,990
  • VivoBook S S14 S433EA – Rs 65,990
  • VivoBook S S13 S333EA – Rs 64,990
  • VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EA – Rs 51,990
  • VivoBook Ultra 15 K513EA/K513EP – 42,990
  • VivoBook Ultra 15 X513EA – Rs 43,990
  • VivoBook Ultra 14 X413EA/EP – Rs 59,990

Follow us on Google News

Get Tech Updates on Telegram