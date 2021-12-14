Realme schedules launch event on 20th December; Realme GT 2 Pro expected

Realme has scheduled a Realme GT 2 series launch event on 20th December where the company is expected to unveil the Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone. The event, which was confirmed by Realme founder and CEO Sky Li, promises to launch a device with several world’s first innovations and breakthrough designs.

The event will be held virtually on Facebook and YouTube at 9 AM GMT (which is 2:30 PM IST). The upcoming flagship smartphone, Realme GT 2 Pro, is confirmed to come powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

If the rumored are to be believed, then the phone will pack up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. So far, rumors have indicated that the phone could come with a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In the camera department, it could have a 50-megapixel primary sensor. On the front side, the device is likely to come with an under-display camera sensor.

The device is expected to have Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It won’t be surprising if the phone ends up running the Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Realme UI on top. While the battery capacity remains unknown, it will most probably have one of the fastest charging solutions.

As for the launch of the Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone in India, it is likely to happen sometime in the first quarter of 2022. To know for sure, we will have to wait for the company to share more details.