Tecno Spark 8T confirmed to launch in India on 15th December

Tecno, the company which has been launching entry-level and budget smartphones in India, had recently teased the arrival of its new Tecno Spark 8T smartphone in the Indian market. Now, it has been revealed that the phone will go official on 15th December and will be available for purchase through Amazon.

A landing page of the Tecno Spark 8T is now live on Amazon India which reveals that the pre-orders will begin from 15th December at 12 PM local time. The page has also revealed some of the key specs of the upcoming device.

It confirms that the device will have a dual-camera setup on the back as well as a fingerprint scanner. It has also been revealed that the phone will be made available in four colors — Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Cyan, Cocoa Gold, and iris Purple.

The Tecno Spark 8T will feature a 6.6-inch display with a Full HD+ screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 401ppi pixel density, 500nits of brightness, and 91.30 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

It will have a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back along with a secondary AI lens and LED flash. On the front side, there will be an 8-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone, running the Android operating system, will have a 5,000mAh battery which will offer 40 hours of calling time and 38 days of standby.

Source