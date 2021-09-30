realme launches realme TechLife Robot Vacuum, Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Air Purifier in India

realme extends its portfolio by launching its new smart products in India which include the realme TechLife Robot Vacuum, realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, and realme TechLife Air Purifier.

realme TechLife Robot Vacuum

Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum is a 2-in-1 vacuum powered by a 50W motor and mopping functionality. It uses a LiDAR smart mapping and navigation system capable of 360-degree real-time laser scans and 0.01-meter square zone identification and avoidance.

It’s easy to merge, split, and name the partitions on the map after the first complete cleaning cycle, as per realme. You can customize the cleaning sequence, suction, speed, and wash outlet for each area.

The price for the realme TechLife Robot Vacuum is Rs 24,999 and will be available on the realme store and Flipkart on October 3, 2021. You can get the early access sale on October 2, 2021, at 12 AM at a special launch price of Rs. 19,999.

realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner sports a 140W motor with 10,500 RPM and delivers a maximum suction power of 9.5 KPa. To capture microscopic dust and allergens, it comes with a HEPA filter on-board.

In addition to that, it has an auto-rotating floor brush for dirt collection and it rotates at 2,200 RPM. It has different brushes for different cleaning situations. The dust cup can be removed to wash the filter.

It packs a 2,200 mAh battery that runs for cleaning a 120-meter square area all that in a single charge as per realme. It has a 5-LED battery indicator to track the battery levels.

The price for the realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is Rs 7,999 and will be available from October 2, 2021, at 12 AM on Flipkart and mainline stores.

realme TechLife Air Purifier

Another product from realme TechLife is the Air Purifier that comes with a HEPA H12 filter offering a 99.5% filtration efficiency for micron particles and PM2.5 pollutants including dust and pollen. It takes 14.4 minutes to purify a 30 cubic meter room. The CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of the air purifier is 330 cubic meters per hour and covers a 419 square feet room according to the company.

The Air Purifier offers 5 fan modes – Normal, Soft, Strong, Sleep, and Auto mode in which the sleep mode has lesser noise levels of up to 46db. It also offers a real-time air quality indicator in the air purifier with light indicators.

The price for the realme Air Purifier is Rs 7,999 and will be available starting from October 3, 2021. You can get it at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 during the festive sale.