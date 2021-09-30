POCO C31 launched in India; packs Helio G35 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and triple rear cameras
Xiaomi recently launched its 11 Lite NE 5G smartphone in India and now just a day after that, its sub-brand POCO has launched its latest budget smartphone under its C-series in the Indian market — POCO C31.
In terms of design, the device looks identical to the POCO C3 apart from the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor present on this new device. The phone features a 6.53-inch LCD panel with 720 x 1600 pixels (HD+) screen resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB or 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage.
In the camera department, there’s a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro snapper, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone comes equipped with a 5 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
Connectivity features on the device include support for dual-SIM, 4G, VoLTE, VoWiFi, single-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone runs the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with MIUI 12 on top. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 10W charging support.
The POCO C31 comes in Shadow Grey and Royal Blue colors. It is priced at ₹8,499 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage version while the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage version is priced at ₹9,499. It will be available for purchase from 2nd October during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale for ₹7,999 and ₹8,999 respectively.
POCO C31 Specifications
- Display: 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD Dot Drop screen with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio
- CPU: MediaTek Helio G35 processor
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- RAM: 3/4 GB LPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 32/64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 512 GB
- OS: Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Rear Camera: 13 MP primary camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP macro 4cm camera + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture
- Others: 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Splashproof (P2i coating), fingerprint scanner
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and micro USB port
- Battery: 5000mAh with 10w charging
Pricing and Availability in India
- 3 GB RAM model: ₹8,499 (₹7,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days)
- 4 GB RAM model: ₹9,499 (₹8,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days)
- Availability: From 2nd October via online marketplace Flipkart