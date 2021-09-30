Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G launched in India; features Snapdragon 778G SoC, 8GB RAM, and 64MP triple rear cameras

At a launch event in India, Chinese brand Xiaomi has launched its latest mid-range 5G smartphone — Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. The phone features a 6.55-inch AMOLED Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit TrueColor support, and Dolby Vision support that also works on Netflix.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform with up to 8 GB of RAM. For 5G, it comes with support for up to 12 5G bands and has liquid cooling technology.

In the camera department, there’s a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5 MP telemacro camera. On the front side, the device features a 20MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs the Android 11 operating system with MIUI 12.5 custom user interface on top. The device is powered by a 4,250mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging technology that can charge up to 50 percent in just 20 minutes.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G comes in Diamond Dazzle, Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and Vinyl Black colors. The 6 GB RAM model is priced at ₹26,999 while the 8 GB RAM model costs ₹28,999. It will go on sale from October 2nd midnight on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline stores,

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Specifications

Display: 6.55-inch Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen with 1080 × 2400 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Supports sRGB 100% (typ), supports DCI-P3 color gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Pricing and Availability in India