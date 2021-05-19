Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 778G chipset with Kryo 670 CPU and Snapdragon X53 5G modem

A couple of months ago, Qualcomm had announced the Snapdragon 780G SoC and now the company is bringing a slightly toned-down variant of the same, dubbed Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. It comes as a successor to the Snapdragon 768G that debuted in May last year.

The newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset is built using the 5-nanometer process instead of the 6nm process for the Snapdragon 780G. It features Kryo 670 CPU paired with Adreno 642L GPU and Spectra 570L ISP. The processor is rated to deliver up to 40 percent faster graphics than the predecessor.

It comes integrated with Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF that delivers mmWave and sub-6 6G connectivity support. Qualcomm’s triple ISP allows users to capture photos and videos from wide, ultrawide, and telephoto cameras simultaneously.

The chipset has a low-power Hexagon 770 processor and a 2nd-generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub to provide next-generation AI experiences. It is also capable of supporting Wi-Fi 6/6E, 5G, and Bluetooth v5.2. There are GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC support for location services.

To take care of the gaming needs, the phone supports Qualcomm Game Quick Touch that is touted to deliver up to 20 percent faster input response for touch latency over its predecessor. It also comes with other Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, including Variable Rate Shading.

Smartphones powered by this new Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset from companies such as Xiaomi, Realme, OPPO, Motorola, iQOO, and Honor are expected to be available in the market later this year.